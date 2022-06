Nearly three years ago, the state of Michigan awarded FoMoCo $35.3 million in new tax incentives for Detroit area Ford plants as the automaker invested $1.45 billion in those same facilities. Now, as The Blue Oval works to produce more electrified models like a possible all-electric version of the Ford Bronco, a hybrid variant of the new Ford Ranger Raptor, a next-gen Ranger EV, and perhaps even hybrid versions of the S650 Ford Mustang, additional investments in Detroit area Ford plants will be needed as well, and those will apparently include another $135 million from the state of Michigan, according to The Detroit News.

