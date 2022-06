Two Republicans lost bids Wednesday to get their names on the Republican primary ballot in the race for governor. The Michigan Court of Appeals handed a defeat to Perry Johnson and Michael Markey – ruling they failed to collect enough valid petition signatures. That’s based on what appears to be widespread fraud by paid signature circulators. But the court ruled in both cases all that matters is whether they have enough signatures, and upheld how state election officials made that determination.

