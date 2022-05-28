ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington courts clearing drug convictions, refunding fines

By AMY RADIL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — People convicted under Washington’s longtime felony drug possession law are starting to get their records cleared, and their court-imposed fines refunded.

It’s a consequence of the Washington Supreme Court’s groundbreaking decision to strike down the law in February 2021. But the remedy so far has been complicated, as each county sets its own course.

In “State v. Blake,” the Washington Supreme Court found the state’s ban on simple drug possession to be unconstitutional. That’s because it didn’t require proof that a person knowingly possessed illegal drugs. The ruling had immediate impacts – police officers stopped arresting people for drug possession, and prosecutors had people released from jail that day.

The more massive task underway now is to clear five decades of past convictions, re-sentence people already in custody for other violations, and refund the fines paid by people convicted under that law.

In King County, prosecutors say they’ve created a legal assembly line to address these cases as quickly as possible.

“This is happening whether you ask us to or not, it’s happening,” Senior Attorney Laura Petregal told KUOW. “We’re doing it.”

Prosecutors are seeking judicial orders on their own, without any action by those convicted, working backward from the most recent cases. So, if you check your court file, it may show that a judge in King County Superior Court has already ordered your conviction to be vacated.

“We are going through and proactively dismissing those cases, and it’s not as simple as pushing a button, right?” Petregal said.

The next step is often to verify how much each person paid in fines. At that point, the person must apply to the clerk’s office for a refund and provide their current address.

“We’ve had people come into the clerk’s office and apply for the refunds that the court order made them eligible for,” said David Hackett, a senior civil deputy with the prosecutor’s office. “And King County has issued checks for $77,342.44 over a total of 176 cases.”

There’s a lot more to go. Hackett estimates that there may be up to 150,000 eligible convictions going back to 1971 statewide, with 54,000 of them in King County. He said the process will be even more difficult when they get beyond the electronic court record, and have to confirm older convictions on microfiche.

But Hackett said he knows that clearing these records will make a significant difference in people’s lives.

“An individual who’s applying for a job, or who’s applying for housing, or other important things dealing with life, can truthfully answer that they have never been convicted of a simple drug possession offense,” he said.

Hackett said King County has fewer recent cases since prosecutors have de-emphasized charging people with felony drug possession over the past decade. So he said their contact information is less up to date for the people affected by the Blake ruling. That’s one reason prosecutors are seeking to proactively clear convictions without notifying those affected.

Benton County in south-central Washington has a larger number of more recent drug possession cases and has taken a different approach. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Brown said his office sent letters to people with qualifying convictions under “Blake.” Those people were referred to a website where they could seek to have their records cleared and their fines refunded. Benton County has issued $1.5 million in refunds so far.

(This spring the state Legislature provided funding for counties to implement the process and issue the checks.)

By the end of March, King County had vacated 5,040 convictions. Pierce County has vacated 3,777, according to prosecutors. Each county is now establishing its own process.

Pierce County resident Matthew Seed said he’s had major frustrations with obtaining his refund for fines paid to Pierce County. Seed said both Thurston and Pierce counties vacated his 15-year-old convictions this past February. And Thurston County issued his $1,200 refund shortly afterward. But Pierce County has yet to refund his $1,528 in fines.

Seed said he’s made repeated calls to the clerk’s office, which administers the refunds, but hasn’t been able to get any clarification on the timeline.

“I feel like if I don’t continue to be the squeaky wheel and say something, I’m just going to get forgotten about with this,” he said.

Seed said he’s been sober for five years. He said he needs the refund to pay for more reliable transportation to his job.

“I bought a truck from somebody that wasn’t running when I got it. My car had broken down. I fixed it and I just want to license it,” he said.

The Pierce County Clerk’s Office responded that they have now issued Seed’s refund, as part of refunds totaling $177,091.57 so far. They said their refunds were sent later than some other counties because Pierce County waited for state funding to offset those payments.

Seed said he’s glad for the Blake ruling. But he said the harm created by his convictions and fines far exceeded the relief he’s getting now.

“They garnished my wages to get the money,” he said, “and charged me to do that! Not only that, but I’ve been denied jobs because I didn’t pass a criminal background check, several times.”

Prachi Dave is policy and advocacy director at The Public Defender Association, which filed a class-action lawsuit to seek refunds for people statewide. She said the fact that each county has its own process and timing for issuing the refunds is causing confusion.

“We continue to hear that, and I think it’s a result of the fact that this is a very patchwork system,” she said. Dave said the burden on people to get their record cleared and seek their refunds is another variable.

“That’s a lot of work for people who already have a great deal on their plate,” she said. “That’s going to be hard, and these processes are not necessarily easy to navigate right now.”

There is a more uniform process coming – eventually the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts will become a central clearinghouse to address the convictions and deliver refunds, but that isn’t scheduled to happen until the summer of 2023.

Meanwhile the state is still trying to figure out whether to penalize drug possession at all. After the “Blake” decision, legislators made simple drug possession a misdemeanor offense, with an emphasis on alternatives to criminal charges. But that law is also set to expire next summer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
SAN LUIS, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
State
Washington State
County
Pierce County, WA
Pierce County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Central Washington#Ap#Kuow
The Associated Press

2 candidates for Michigan governor lose key ballot ruling

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals kept two Republican candidates off the Aug. 2 primary ballot Wednesday, declaring that election officials suspecting signature fraud had no obligation to examine campaign petitions line by line. The court first ruled against Perry Johnson, a wealthy businessman considered to be...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Associated Press

New marijuana crime included in Virginia budget proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia legislative leaders are proposing a new criminal misdemeanor in state law for possession of more than four ounces of marijuana in public. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the proposal is included in a new two-year state budget plan, which became publicly available online Sunday evening. The General Assembly will meet Wednesday in special session to consider the budget. The language on marijuana — like much of the budget agreement — followed discussions that were not held in public.
RICHMOND, VA
The Associated Press

New Mexico man accused in woman’s killing caught in Arizona

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man accused of shooting the mother of his child to death with the toddler in the room has been captured in Arizona. Lovington Police Chief David Miranda told KOB-TV in Albuquerque as he was driving back from Holbrook, Arizona, Monday that 26-year-old Zion Gibson killed the victim as the 3-1/2-year-old girl was nearby.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Boat capsizes on Colorado lake; 1 dead, 1 missing, 11 hurt

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A boat capsized on a Colorado lake Sunday night, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. Eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park over the Memorial Day holiday weekend when high winds apparently overturned the boat, authorities told KRDO-TV.
PUEBLO, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

924K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy