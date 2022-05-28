ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana’s 1st John Robert Lewis Scholar from Ringgold, LSU

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A sophomore at Louisiana State University is the state’s first participant in a national leadership program created by the Faith & Politics Institute of Washington, D.C.

Antavion “Tay” Moore of Ringgold will join nine other students from schools including Dartmouth College, the University of Southern California and Claflin University, as the second group of John Robert Lewis Scholars.

The program is named for the late civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman. It aims to build a nationwide network of emerging leaders to create change through the nonviolent philosophy of the American civil rights movement.

Moore said his great-grandparents instilled the principles of the civil rights movement in him. “Even though I didn’t physically experience it myself, I felt connected to that era,” he said.

Moore is an Ogden Honors College student studying political science and music. While still in high school, he earned two associate degrees from Bossier Parish Community College.

As a John Robert Lewis Scholar, Moore will participate in the Congressional Civil Rights Pilgrimage and make two trips to Washington to connect with representatives from national, state, and local governments, businesses and nonprofits engaged in social impact work. There also will be virtual sessions about racial, economic and social inequities, and each participant will have an oral history project.

“Throughout my life, my parents and pastor have always stressed the importance of showing faith through authentic service to my community,” Moore said.

He has served on the National 4-H Council Board of Trustees, National 4-H Young Alumni Advisory Committee and as LSU collegiate 4-H co-president. He is the music director of Full Gospel United Pentecostal Church in Baton Rouge.

Moore hopes to use his experiences and education to pursue a career in public service in Louisiana.

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

What are the lowest-earning parishes in Louisiana?

(Stacker) - Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

$100,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Louisiana for Memorial Day Draw

As nice of a day as Memorial Day was, at least weatherwise around Louisiana, someone's "day after Memorial Day" is going to be even better. That's because there was a big money winner sold in Louisiana for last night's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery game. Just for clarity's sake,...
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Year Each in Prison for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Year Each in Prison for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. Louisiana – Darren S. Gaspard, 57, and Kenneth M. Duplechin, 58, both of Lake Charles, Louisiana, pled guilty to one count of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile on May 31, 2022, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Gaspard was sentenced to ten years in prison by Judge Michael Canaday, with all but three years suspended. Duplechin was also sentenced to ten years in prison, all but four of which were suspended. Each must also register as a sex offender.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Ringgold, LA
City
Robert, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
State
Washington State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
City
Washington, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Associated Press

2 candidates for Michigan governor lose key ballot ruling

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals kept two Republican candidates off the Aug. 2 primary ballot Wednesday, declaring that election officials suspecting signature fraud had no obligation to examine campaign petitions line by line. The court first ruled against Perry Johnson, a wealthy businessman considered to be...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth College#Lsu#Ap#Claflin University#American#Ogden Honors College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Education
KTAL

Louisiana OJJ makes changes to visitation policy because of COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice or OJJ is ending in-person visitations for now because of the presence of COVID-19. Details about this decision can be found below:. Due to confirmed COVID-19 cases, Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) has temporarily suspended in-person visitations...
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

RHS tabs Ouachita’s Smith as new T&F coach

If you can’t beat them, join them. That seems much the situation new Ruston High School track and field coach Morgan “Trey” Smith finds himself in. Smith has served as head coach of the Ouachita Parish High School boys and girls track and field as well as cross country programs the past eight years, and early on in his OPHS coaching found himself on top of the Bearcats-Lions rivalry.
RUSTON, LA
Lincoln Report

3 Lovely Small Towns in Louisiana

Louisiana is best known for its bigger cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge, but its smaller towns are just as cool. The state's rich history and culture are on display in these towns, as well as a laid-back atmosphere.
KTAL

Retired Shreveport homicide detective named Grambling State University Police Chief

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University says it is ramping up campus security with the hiring of Rod Demery as its new Chief of Police. Demery is a retired Shreveport homicide detective and Navy veteran who went on to work as a special homicide investigator for the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in homicide and conviction integrity and later hosted three seasons of “Investigation Discovery, Murder Chose Me,” a television series highlighting his law enforcement career. He previously served as Chief of Police with the City of Beaver Falls Police Department in Pennsylvania.
GRAMBLING, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

924K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy