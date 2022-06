IRMO, S.C. — Traffic along Broad River Road could soon come to end. That’s after Irmo mayor Barry Walker proposed a road expansion project. He wants to take the road, which is currently three lanes wide, and expand it to five lanes. The mayor said he has been waiting for this for about ten years and thinks it will be a great help to traffic in the area.

IRMO, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO