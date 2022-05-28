Beach Party Summer Reading Kickoff! at the Brewster Library

We have a very exciting month ahead at the Brookfield Library!. Our activities kick off with Organize Your Kitchen Like a Pro on June 1. Adults are also invited to participate in a needle-felting program, a webinar about Connecticut wildlife, or, you can Dive Into Summer with a New Attitude, learn how to make a sweetgrass basket or cute bag clips, or get schooled on the fascinating topic of genealogy. We also have a two movies this month; snacks provided.

