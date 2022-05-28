ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, NY

Beach Party Summer Reading Kickoff! at the Brewster Library

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids of all ages - Come kick off the summer with this fun...

Southbury Celebration Committee Looking for Musical Talent

Southbury Celebration Committee is looking for local area musical talent including students and adults to volunteer to perform at this year's Southbury Celebration event on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at beautiful Lake Stibbs at the Southbury Training School on Route 172 in Southbury. The 24th Annual Southbury Celebration featuring food, music, community fellowship and fireworks is co-sponsored by the Town of Southbury and the Southbury Training School. The rain date is Sunday, October 2nd. The music part of the event will take place between 4:30 and 7:30 pm.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Garden Club of Brookfield Tour Day on Saturday, July 9

Garden Club celebrates sixty years with Tour Day on Saturday, July 9 from 9am to 3pm. To celebrate its 60th Anniversary, the Garden Club of Brookfield is pleased to announce a Garden Tour Day. For all of the details, click here. To stay up to date on Garden Club happenings,...
BROOKFIELD, CT
June at Brookfield Library: Concerts on the Lawn, Summer Reading Program, and More!

We have a very exciting month ahead at the Brookfield Library!. Our activities kick off with Organize Your Kitchen Like a Pro on June 1. Adults are also invited to participate in a needle-felting program, a webinar about Connecticut wildlife, or, you can Dive Into Summer with a New Attitude, learn how to make a sweetgrass basket or cute bag clips, or get schooled on the fascinating topic of genealogy. We also have a two movies this month; snacks provided.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Brewster, NY
It's Strawberry Season at Jones Family Farm! Reserve Your PYO Time!

The strawberry season begins Thursday, June 2. We have posted reservations through Sunday, June 5 - more to come soon!. Starting this Thursday, June 2nd, Jones Family Farm in Shelton will be open from 8 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Saturday, and on Sunday from 8 am to 12 noon.
SHELTON, CT
Former Miss Connecticut is Crowned Emcee of Charity Drag Brunch

Tiaras and mascara will abound in Simsbury on Sunday, June 12, 2022 when popular news TV personality and Miss Connecticut 2016 Alyssa Taglia hosts a “Drag Brunch on the Bayou” fundraiser for A Promise to Jordan, a statewide non-profit dedicated to raising awareness for substance use and addiction recovery. The colorful event, which is sponsored by The Imperial Sovereign Court of All Connecticut, an organization that secures equality, liberty and justice and to promote positive morale and pride throughout the community, runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roux Cajun Eatery in downtown Simsbury.
Walnut Beach New Protocols Include Parking Restrictions

Milford is deploying new beach management protocols in response to overcrowding and unruly behavior at Walnut Beach. Effective immediately, additional parking restrictions will be in place for the Walnut Beach lot(s), a strengthened infrastructure around the beach perimeter (limiting the entrances to ensure better, safer monitoring for users arriving/exiting) will be installed, and new personnel assignments will be employed.
MILFORD, CT
Baby & Toddler Story Time Tuesdays @ 10:30 am at Somers Library

Baby & Toddler Story Time Tuesdays @ 10:30 am with Miss Michelle Wellansky, Children's Librarian. *When: June 7, 14, 21, 28 (Weather Permitting) *IF THERE IS A WEATHER ISSUE, A CANCELLATION WILL BE POSTED ON THE CHILDREN'S PAGE. Library programs are supported by the Friends of the Somers Library through...
SOMERS, CT
Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra 20th Anniversary Season Concert on Sunday

The Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra will present its 20th Anniversary Season Finale Concert at Veronica Hagman Hall in the Visual & Performing Arts Center of Western Connecticut State University, (Westside Campus) in Danbury, CT on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 4:00PM. The concert will feature the WCYO String Orchestra, Wind...
DANBURY, CT
SoNo Collection & Norwalk Art Space Partner w/ New Gallery

Norwalk, CT: Norwalk's premier retail, lifestyle, and event space, The SoNo Collection, has teamed up with the newly opened Norwalk Art Space, providing a home for local artists to share their talent with the public. The SoNo Collection, already established as a premier venue to experience large format artwork from an array of local, national, and international artists, will now be transforming its second floor "People’s United Magnificent Room" into a gallery space produced by The Norwalk Art Space.
NORWALK, CT
Redding Elementary School Students Show Redding Police Officer the LOVE!

Redding Elementary School students are thankful to Officer John, "We're glad you're here!" Redding Police took to Facebook to share their appreciation for RES kindness. "We could not agree more! Thank you Redding Elementary School for the kind words and beautiful artwork thanking School Security Officer Parisi or as the Kids call him Officer John! We are so glad to have Officer John be part of our department!"
REDDING, CT
City of Danbury Selected for $2 Million Passenger Rail Link Environmental Impact Study

The City of Danbury Selected for $2 Million Passenger Rail Link Environmental Impact Study from the Office of Congresswoman Jahana Hayes. Today, Mayor Dean Esposito announced the City of Danbury has been selected for a 2023 Community Project Request totaling $2 million for an Environmental Impact Study for the Danbury, CT to Southeast, NY passenger rail link. The Community Project Funding Request was advocated for and selected by the Office of Congresswoman Jahana Hayes.
DANBURY, CT
Governor Lamont Launches 2022 Summer Reading Challenge

Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut State Department of Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, and State Librarian Deborah Schander today announced the launch of the 2022 Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge – an annual, statewide program encouraging students to read books during the summer months. This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path!”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Old New Milford Road closed for three weeks

CT DOT has announced the closure of Old New Milford Road so that work can be done to prepare for the opening of the new intersection at Old New Milford and Federal Roads. The work began yesterday, Tuesday, May 31 and is expected to take approximately 3 weeks, ending on or around June 21, 2022.
NEW MILFORD, CT

