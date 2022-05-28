Beach Party Summer Reading Kickoff! at the Brewster Library

Norwalk, CT: Norwalk's premier retail, lifestyle, and event space, The SoNo Collection, has teamed up with the newly opened Norwalk Art Space, providing a home for local artists to share their talent with the public. The SoNo Collection, already established as a premier venue to experience large format artwork from an array of local, national, and international artists, will now be transforming its second floor "People’s United Magnificent Room" into a gallery space produced by The Norwalk Art Space.
Comments / 0