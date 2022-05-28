ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Ford Ranger Raptor In Blue Lightning: Real World Photo Gallery

fordauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo date, Ford Authority spies have spotted the forthcoming 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor driving around in various colors numerous times. Following its reveal in late February, the next-generation 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor was also spotted by those same spies in early April finished in a gray hue. Now, Ford Authority spies...

fordauthority.com

Comments / 1

Related
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Production Update Will Axe Adaptive Cruise, Navigation

The 2022 Ford F-150 lineup can’t catch a break. As Ford Authority recently reported, retail orders for the light-duty pickup ended earlier this month as the automaker continues to fill a growing backlog of orders as a result of the ongoing microchip shortage. Despite overall Ford F-Series stock being higher than rivals through the end of April, the company admitted that it has a substantial number of pickups sitting around waiting for chips. In an effort to get trucks to customers as fast as possible, The Blue Oval decided to essentially drop some non-essential options from the lineup, with the Max Recline seating option being the most recent feature to temporarily go away. Now, sources have explained that two popular features are also not being included in future production plans.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Raptor R Lineup To Offer Area 51 Paint Option

After a months-long dry period, news surrounding the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R has been picking up substantially over the past few weeks, revealing more and more details about the forthcoming V8-powered pickup. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Raptor R lineup will offer the relatively new Area 51 hue as an exterior paint color option.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Refreshed 2023 Ram 3500 Dually Spotted With New Hood And Mirrors

It appears the Ram division is focused on keeping its core lineup fresh, as the full size van and pickup segments continue to rake in profits for every brand and manufacturer that offers commercial vehicles. As Ford Authority recently outlined, the 2023 Ram ProMaster van model range is slated to receive a host of updates later this year. And now, ahead of an official reveal, it appears the Ram 3500 will get some new additions too, as our photographers spotted a sparsely camouflaged example running around with what appear to be a new hood and some new side mirrors.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Explorer Order Banks Open Up This August

As Ford Authority previously reported, 2023 Lincoln Aviator order banks opened up back on March 16th, with production scheduling following on April 21st and Job 1 production beginning at the Chicago Assembly plant on June 27th, 2022, a little bit later than previously expected. However, order banks for the Aviator’s platform mate – the 2023 Ford Explorer – won’t open up for a few more months, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Raptor#Ford Ranger#Ford F 150 Raptor#Vehicles#Ford Authority
fordauthority.com

No. 17 Nascar Ford Airborne Wreck Proves Next Gen Model Did Its Job

The No. 17 Nascar Ford Mustang driven by Chris Buescher went for a dramatic barrel-rolling wreck at the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. While the race car is headed for scrap, Buescher himself walked away from the dramatic crash, proving that the Next Gen Ford Mustang performed exactly as it was supposed to in keeping its driver safe.
MOTORSPORTS
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Indirectly Says Ford Escape Facing Cancellation

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push that will see it invest $50 billion in EVs with a goal of producing two million units annually by 2026. However, the automaker is being strategic about what it electrifies, a list that is focused on iconic models like the Ford F-150, Ford Mustang, and Ford Bronco, commercial vehicles, and vehicles touting a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of under 8,500 pounds. That may leave certain existing models on the outside looking in, however, a list that could potentially include the Ford Escape.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford Model e General Manager Martin Sander Reports For Duty In Europe

Ford of Europe is on the cusp of a major transformation that will see it cease to operate as a standalone region next year and transition its entire passenger car lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner with seven new all-electric models set to launch by 2024. Couple those major changes with the ongoing chip shortage and the automaker’s upcoming reorganization that will split it into two distinct entities – Ford Model e for EVs and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and it’s safe to say that Martin Sander – the new general manager of Ford Model e in Europe – has his work cut out for him.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

We’re Driving The 2021 Ford Edge ST – What Do You Want To Know?

We’re spending the week with the 2021 Ford Edge ST. Our Edge ST is coated in Performance Blue paint (which is no longer available in the 2022 model year) over an Ebony interior, plus a couple of optional packages to boot:. Equipment Group 401A ($5,750) ST Performance Brake Package...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Bronco Owner Details Six Cool, Cheap, And Useful Mods: Video

The sixth-generation 2021 Ford Bronco was designed from the very start to be easily customizable, and that decision has already paid off for The Blue Oval as Bronco owners continue to flock to the automaker’s vast catalog of parts and accessories. In a time when money doesn’t go quite as far and many mods are rather expensive, however, many will find themselves shopping for those upgrades on a bit of a budget in the coming months. For them, this video from Kelly Blue Book’s Micah Muzio depicting some affordable and useful 2021 Ford Bronco mods could help make those decisions a bit easier.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Detroit Area Ford Plants To Receive $135 Million From Michigan

Nearly three years ago, the state of Michigan awarded FoMoCo $35.3 million in new tax incentives for Detroit area Ford plants as the automaker invested $1.45 billion in those same facilities. Now, as The Blue Oval works to produce more electrified models like a possible all-electric version of the Ford Bronco, a hybrid variant of the new Ford Ranger Raptor, a next-gen Ranger EV, and perhaps even hybrid versions of the S650 Ford Mustang, additional investments in Detroit area Ford plants will be needed as well, and those will apparently include another $135 million from the state of Michigan, according to The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford Employees In India Go On Strike Amid Corporate Pullout

Back in September 2021, Ford announced that it was ending its manufacturing operations in India. The pending layoffs from The Blue Oval’s pair of facilities there – the Ford Sanand Assembly plant and Chennai Assembly plant – have since caused quite a bit of controversy as the automaker has been seeking to sell both after it contemplated converting at least one for the production of exported EVs, yet ultimately decided not to go that route. As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, the Ford Sanand Assembly plant will now be sold to Tata Motors, which has long been rumored to be the leading candidate for that property. However, Ford employees in India are now on strike as they demand a better final compensation package from the automaker, according to the Deccan Herald.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford Dealers Warned About Excessive Lease Buyout Fees

In a world where the supply of new vehicles is far outweighed by demand, most automakers have been facing a big problem in the form of dealer-imposed markups. This includes not only Ford, but also General Motors and Hyundai, to name just a couple. Popular EV models like the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning have been affected by this phenomenon in a big way, drawing the ire of the automaker and customers alike, though not all are engaging in such practices. As a result, Ford will reportedly fine dealers that sell demo models too early, and dealers may be forced to sell EVs at fixed prices when they switch over to the automaker’s new business structure next year, among other operational changes. Now, Ford dealers have also been warned about excessive lease buyout fees being imposed on customers, according to a memo recently seen by Cars Direct.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Sport Among Best New Cars For Teens

The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport charged onto the rugged crossover scene and quickly racked up quite a few accolades. It was named one of the best new SUVs for under $30,000, and made the list of most satisfying small SUVs to boot. Now, the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport has been recognized yet again, as it has been named one of the best new vehicles for teenagers according by Consumer Reports.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Kuga Once Again Europe’s Most Popular PHEV

The Ford Kuga PHEV has remained a popular option in Europe since its launch, finishing out 2021 as that region’s best-selling plug-in hybrid, recording a second-place finish there in the month of February, and climbing back up to first on the sales charts in March. Now, the Ford Kuga PHEV has retained its spot atop the sales charts after a weak April for both hybrid and all-electric vehicles in Europe, according to the latest data from automotive market research firm JATO Dynamics.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Triple Clutch All-Wheel Drive System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a triple clutch all-wheel drive system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on December 11th, 2020, published on May 17th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11333208. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of performance-related patents over the...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Factory Navigation Removal Details Revealed

In early April, Ford Authority reported that the 2022 Ford Bronco would be losing factory navigation starting in May, yet another byproduct of the semiconductor chip shortage. Now, according to a dealer memo recently seen by Bronco Nation, the details surrounding the removal of Ford’s Connected Navigation and Connected Built-In Navigation have been revealed.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2014-2015 Ford C-Max Among Best Used Cars For Teens Under $20,000

The Ford C-Max may no longer be in production, but the small and efficient model is still racking up plenty of accolades. Most recently, that involved the 2017 Ford C-Max, which made Consumer Reports‘ Best Used Cars and SUVs for $15,000-$20,000 list back in December. Now, the 2014-2015 C-Max has also been added to CR‘s Best Used Cars for Teens Under $20,000 list as well, joining the 2015 and 2018 Ford Fusion, as well as the 2011 Ford Taurus in that regard.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Watch Jimmy Fallon Rap About The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: Video

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has officially arrived after the first shipments began a couple of weeks ago, while the very first delivery happened just last week. With demand far exceeding supply at the moment, that also means heavy markups for the new all-electric pickup, though judging by the glowing reviews the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has received thus far, that hype appears to be warranted. At least, the F-150 Lightning is good enough to compel comedian and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to rap about it, anyway.
HIP HOP
insideevs.com

The Ducati MG-20 Is An Electric Folding Bike That Packs Quite A Punch

Folding bikes have always been designed with practicality in mind. Considered by many as the most practical form of two-wheeled personal mobility, the humble old folding bike has evolved greatly from the early Bromptons and Raleighs. With the electric bike generation well and truly here, folding bikes are more sensible than ever before, and can travel further while keeping the rider comfortable and safe.
BICYCLES

Comments / 0

Community Policy