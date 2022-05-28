2022 Ford Ranger Raptor In Blue Lightning: Real World Photo Gallery

In a world where the supply of new vehicles is far outweighed by demand, most automakers have been facing a big problem in the form of dealer-imposed markups. This includes not only Ford, but also General Motors and Hyundai, to name just a couple. Popular EV models like the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning have been affected by this phenomenon in a big way, drawing the ire of the automaker and customers alike, though not all are engaging in such practices. As a result, Ford will reportedly fine dealers that sell demo models too early, and dealers may be forced to sell EVs at fixed prices when they switch over to the automaker’s new business structure next year, among other operational changes. Now, Ford dealers have also been warned about excessive lease buyout fees being imposed on customers, according to a memo recently seen by Cars Direct.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO