Boosie Says Prisoners Are More Protected Than Children In School

By Lawrencia Grose
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 24, a school shooting took place in Uvalde, Texas, taking the lives of several innocent children as well as adults. The tragedy continues to shock the nation as new details regarding the case unravel each day. Yesterday (May 27), the timeline of the tragic event was revealed to the...

The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
Ralo Sentenced To 8 Years In Federal Prison: "We Need Prayer"

Another of Gucci Mane's artists has learned his fate after being sentenced. Back in 2018, Ralo was arrested on charges related to criminal conspiracy and drug trafficking. Prosecutors alleged that Ralo was apart of an criminal organization called Famerica and helped the group traffic nearly $2 million worth of marijuana from Georgia to California. Ralo was arrested in 2018 and has been jailed since that time, but back in March, he surfaced on Instagram with a promising update.
Rapper 23 Rackz, 16, Killed In D.C., Family Says He Couldn't "Stay Off The Streets"

A teen rapper on the rise was gunned down in Washington, D.C. last week and now, his family has stepped forward with messages about gun violence. Justin Johnson, 16, was developing a name for himself within his city and he had aspirations of being the next rapper to take over the charts. However, it has been reported that his dreams were cut short last week after he became a fatal victim of the violence plaguing many youths on city streets.
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
Fox News

Uvalde, Texas shooting: Blaming police for waiting is ‘destructive, distracting, and unfair,’ Sen. Cornyn says

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) defended police officers and law enforcement agencies after it was revealed they waited over an hour outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas during Tuesday’s mass shooting. Cornyn said blaming the first responders after the complex incident is "distracting and unfair." "The second-guessing and finger-pointing...
