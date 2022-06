CHARLOTTE – MIX 107.9’s Ramona Holloway invites families to Symphony Park to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. The Family Dance Party will honor Ramona’s mom, Wheezy, who passed away from dementia last year. Wheezy was a fixture on the “Matt & Ramona Show” and many followed Ramona’s journey of dealing with her mom’s illness.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO