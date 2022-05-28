ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Whiteland Township, PA

Tops in state population growth? Welcome to East Whiteland

By Michael P. Rellahan
Daily Local News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST WHITELAND –When one thinks of this Chester County township, it is easy to think of it as a space between somewhere and someplace else. East Whiteland, after all, seems like just land that runs along the Route 30 and Route 202 corridors between Paoli and Exton, with perhaps little to...

Daily Local News

Unemployment picture continues to improve across region, Pennsylvania

Berks County saw a slight decrease in its April unemployment rate from March levels, while Chester Delaware and Montgomery counties saw slight increases — according to area data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry on Tuesday. Despite the fluctuations, seasonally adjusted unemployment rates across the U.S....
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Open Air Market back in West Chester

WEST CHESTER — Get ready! It’s back! Shopping and dining under the stars starts Friday June 3 and runs weekends through Labor Day. Crews will close Gay Street to vehicles each Friday morning for the Open Air Market and the road will be reopened to cars each Monday morning. The cross streets of Walnut, High and Church street will be kept open to vehicle traffic.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

Chester County History Center to celebrate Juneteenth event

WEST CHESTER — The Chester County History Center will celebrate Juneteenth with a multi-program event from June 16 to June 18. The events will welcome visual artist Dane Tilghman, children’s book author Nahjee Grant, community staple Rev. Anderson Porter, and hold Walking Tours of downtown West Chester highlighting the abolitionist activities of its citizens and their impact on the Underground Railroad in Chester County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Letter: Can Pennsylvania go 100% renewable by 2050?

Two Pennsylvania state senators, Katie Muth and Amanda Cappelletti, are prime sponsors of a bill (SB872) creating a legislative framework for Pennsylvania to reach 100% renewables by 2050. Rep. Chris Rabb has introduced a similar bill (HB100) in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Sens. Muth and Cappelletti will speak in Pottstown this coming Sunday to those interested in how we can achieve this stretch goal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Local News

LGBT Center to host ribbon-cutting at new satellite location in Pottstown

READING — The LGBT Center of Greater Reading announced it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception at its new satellite location in Pottstown, formally opening its doors to the community at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 6. “The LGBTQIA+ population is underserved and underrepresented in Montgomery County, just...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Social Media Threat at Stetson Middle School

WEST CHESTER, PA — Westtown E. Goshen Regional Police say that on Monday evening they became aware of a threat made in a social media post by a student of Stetson Middle School, located at 1060 Wilmington Pike in West Chester. Authorities state that the student was immediately identified...
WEST CHESTER, PA
PublicSource

Pennsylvania’s highest court could give cities the go-ahead to craft their own gun laws

The Republican-led General Assembly is unlikely to consider restricting gun access despite the recent massacre of nearly 20 children in Texas. The post Pennsylvania’s highest court could give cities the go-ahead to craft their own gun laws appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Woman Passes Fake Money at Hobby Lobby in Exton

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of using counterfeit currency. Authorities state that on May 27, 2022, the female in released images passed several counterfeit bills at the Hobby Lobby located at 111 W. Lincoln Highway in Exton, Pennsylvania.
EXTON, PA
Daily Local News

Gun rally scheduled for Saturday in West Chester

WEST CHESTER — Pennsylvania gun safety advocates will host a “Wear Orange” rally to recognize Gun Violence Awareness Day as part of a national event, Saturday, June 4 at 11 a.m. at the historic courthouse. Event organizers point to the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

Pottstown couple feted for 80 years of marriage, longest in Pennsylvania

POTTSTOWN — When Martha Pish was born, she was the youngest of 13 children and weighed only 2 pounds. Martha’s older sister was a nurse who helped to deliver her and did not expect Martha to live through the night, according to the family lore. “But they wrapped her in a blanket and put her in a shoe box on top of the stove,” according to Martha’s daughter, Anita Scherer.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Pocono Update

Air Pollution Rises To Unhealthy Levels In Parts Of Eastern Pennsylvania

With temperatures on the rise today, so are ozone concentrations in the air that we breathe. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued a warning that, with the help of high temperatures, air pollution has risen to unhealthy levels for sensitive people. It is asking for residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties to voluntarily reduce their emissions by carpooling or using public transportation, combining errands, minimizing engine-idling, fueling after dusk, raising air conditioner temperatures, and turning off lights when not in use.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Douglassville, Berks County

DOUGLASSVILLE, PA — A 21-year-old man, wanted by both the Pennsylvania State Police on Rape charges and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department on a probation violation, has been arrested by the Douglass Township Police Department. Authorities state that on May 25, 2022, at approximately 11:57 PM, a Douglass...
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Two Harrisburg Women Charged With Theft in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, PA — Two women from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania have been arrested and charged with theft by the Manheim Township Police Department. Authorities state that 22-year-old Eddiemary Santiago-Cancel and 18-year-old Ivette M. Sanchez-Borrero were arrested after they were reportedly seen stealing from the Dick’s Sporting Goods store located at 1587 Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Both are said to have been witnessed concealing store merchandise in a duffle bag and leaving the store without paying. The total loss was $1297.95. At a later date, both suspects returned to the store to steal again, were caught, and taken to Lancaster County Prison on outstanding warrants.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

$14,681,397 Announced for Berks County Rail Project

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Bob Casey recently announced a $14,681,397 grant to rehabilitate 8.6 miles of rail track and rehabilitate or replace 14 bridges between Boyertown and Pottstown, PA. The federal funding comes from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Grant Program and will also construct two rail-served transload yards and improve drainage issues that lead to large quantities of water on nearby roadways. These projects are required to allow the continued operation of the rail service.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Montgomery County Fugitive Arrested in Pipersville

PIPERSVILLE, PA — A 33-year-old Norristown man, with a felony arrest warrant out of Montgomery County, has been arrested by the Plumstead Township Police Department. Authorities state that on May 23, 2022, a Plumstead Police Officer, while on patrol, observed a motor vehicle violation in the 5800 block of Easton Road in Pipersville, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The officer stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store and made contact with the operator, identified as Isaias Gonzalez. Further investigation revealed Gonzalez had a felony arrest warrant for Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child out of Norristown Borough, Montgomery County. Gonzalez was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bucks County Prison.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

West Chester officials alerted to school threat by tipster

WESTTOWN — West Chester Area School District officials learned Monday night that a potential threat had been made to Stetson Middle School. The district immediately contacted the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department and worked collaboratively to identify the source of the threat. The district reported that the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department thoroughly investigated the matter and confirmed that this is not a credible threat.
WEST CHESTER, PA

