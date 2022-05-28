Tops in state population growth? Welcome to East Whiteland

PIPERSVILLE, PA — A 33-year-old Norristown man, with a felony arrest warrant out of Montgomery County, has been arrested by the Plumstead Township Police Department. Authorities state that on May 23, 2022, a Plumstead Police Officer, while on patrol, observed a motor vehicle violation in the 5800 block of Easton Road in Pipersville, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The officer stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store and made contact with the operator, identified as Isaias Gonzalez. Further investigation revealed Gonzalez had a felony arrest warrant for Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child out of Norristown Borough, Montgomery County. Gonzalez was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bucks County Prison.
