Tops in state population growth? Welcome to East Whiteland

LANCASTER, PA — Two women from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania have been arrested and charged with theft by the Manheim Township Police Department. Authorities state that 22-year-old Eddiemary Santiago-Cancel and 18-year-old Ivette M. Sanchez-Borrero were arrested after they were reportedly seen stealing from the Dick’s Sporting Goods store located at 1587 Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Both are said to have been witnessed concealing store merchandise in a duffle bag and leaving the store without paying. The total loss was $1297.95. At a later date, both suspects returned to the store to steal again, were caught, and taken to Lancaster County Prison on outstanding warrants.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO