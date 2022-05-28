Brent Venables among coaches most likely to win big early

Nothing’s guaranteed in college football. Though the Oklahoma Sooners were favorites to win the Big 12 in 2021, losses to Baylor and Oklahoma State kept them from the title game. As surprising as Oklahoma missing out on a chance to contend for the Big 12 title was what happened a day after Bedlam.

The turnover at head coach was a shock as Lincoln Riley took the head coaching job at USC less than 24 hours after the loss to the Cowboys in Bedlam.

And while much of the country wrote off the Sooners as a premier college football program in the aftermath, Brent Venables work on the recruiting trail, in spring ball, and with the media has restored confidence in the tradition rich Sooners.

Oklahoma has been at or near the top in just about every early prediction or power rankings piece prognosticating the Big 12. Safe to say, the confidence is restored.

But the Oklahoma Sooners weren’t the only program to experience a coaching change this offseason. There’s coaching movement every year, but this felt like the biggest in number of teams, quality of coaches, and big-time programs looking for a new head coach or poaching one.

Notre Dame, USC, LSU, Miami, and Oregon all joined the Sooners on the coaching carousel. Brian Kelly, Mario Cristobal, and Lincoln Riley were the established coaches that jumped from one Power Five program to another while Venables, Dan Lanning, and Marcus Freeman became first-time head coaches, taking over a premier program.

Chip Patterson of CBS Sports took a look at the coaching movement that happened this winter and believes Venables, along with Lincoln Riley, as the coaches “most likely to have early success.”

What’s somewhat less discussed is how Oklahoma, which hired one of its own in Brent Venables to replace Riley, is equally prepared to compete for a conference championship and contend for a College Football Playoff spot. Venables made strong staff hires that included offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and found a Caleb Williams replacement with former UCF star Dillon Gabriel. Some talent left Norman after the coaching change, but the projected depth chart is still as strong as you’re going to find in the Big 12. – Patterson, CBS Sports

It’s not surprising to see Venables as a coach likely to have success. The Sooners are replacing a lot, but they have quite a few guys returning from the 2021 roster that are ready to make a jump. Add in the additions of Dillon Gabriel, Trey Morrison, Kani Walker, Jeffery Johnson, Jonah Laulu, LV Bunkley-Shelton, Javian Hester, T.D. Roof, McKade Mettauer, and Tawee Walker and the Sooners did a great job of restocking their roster with some talented guys.

Venables defense and Jeff Lebby’s offensive prowess will have the Sooners winning a lot of games in 2022. They’ll be challenged by Texas, Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Kansas State, but those teams pose challenges every year.

Oklahoma’s banking on their team identity of toughness and aggression carrying them through what could be their last season in the Big 12. And if the success that’s followed Venables and Lebby through their previous stops translates to Oklahoma, there’s no reason why they won’t be contending for the Big 12 and a College Football Playoff spot in 2022.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.