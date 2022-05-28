Splendid Memorial Day kicks off a week of near-perfect weather

Monday’s holiday will bring summer warmth with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

A park bench provided a sunny perch as a couple enjoyed warm weather on the path around Jamaica Pond. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Eastern Massachusetts can look forward to a clear, sunny, and very warm Memorial Day holiday, followed by a week of similar but cooler weather.

The National Weather Service’s Boston Bureau forecasts a high near 88 on Monday, with mostly clear skies all day. Monday night will remain dry but will cool off with a low around 64.

The welcome Memorial Day weather follows what was forecast to be a stormy Saturday night.

“After scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight into Saturday, the rest of the Memorial Day weekend features dry weather with a warming trend. Summer warmth Monday into Tuesday although a backdoor will bring cooler temperatures along the coast on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 74, and cooler temps in the mid-50s that evening. Wednesday looks pleasant and sunny, with a high near 70.

The first chance of showers arrives Wednesday night. Thursday may also see a few showers, but the sun will also peek through with a high near 78. Friday will be partly sunny, with a high of 72.

Looking ahead to the first weekend of June, AccuWeather Boston forecasts a cooler, cloudy outlook. Saturday, June 4 is shaping up to be cloudy with a high of 71, and Sunday, June 5 will be even cloudier, with a high of about 70.

Thunderstorms with hail due in Eastern Mass. Saturday

The NWS forecasts a chance of showers and thunderstorms mid-day Saturday, with that possibility becoming more likely between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.

“Make sure you’re keeping an eye on the sky if heading outdoors today,” tweeted the NWS Boston bureau.

Rainfall will amount to between a tenth and quarter of an inch, according to the NWS, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.