ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Photos, video show large yacht on fire in harbor of UK port

By Kieran Corcoran,Joshua Zitser
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjItT_0ftSMOdp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kaBNn_0ftSMOdp00
Onlookers watch as a yacht is engulfed in flames in Torquay, England on May 28, 2022.

Grace Kedzior-MacDonough

  • A yacht worth some $7.6 million was engulfed in flames on Saturday in Torquay, England.
  • Dramatic photos show the yacht, which appears to be a Princess Y85, on fire.
  • A witness told Insider that small explosions could be heard from the yacht as the fire raged on.

A yacht worth some $7.6 million was engulfed in flames on Saturday while moored in a UK port.

The ship prompted a large emergency response in the town of Torquay on England's southern coast.

Dramatic photos posted to social media showed the 85ft ship ablaze.

The ship appears to be a Princess Y85, an eight-person ship with two engines and luxury fittings. This marketing video shows the details:

The British yacht broker TWW says a new Y85 ought to cost around $7.6 million .

A witness, Grace Kedzior-MacDonough, told Insider that the yacht caught fire around midday.

"We saw black smoke so everyone started to crowd around," she said.

By the time police and firefighters arrived to confront the blaze, the boat had burned through its moorings and was floating in the harbor, Kedzior-MacDonough said.

By then, she said, "the fire had got very out of hand."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2N9u_0ftSMOdp00
Plumes of black smoke rise from a flaming yacht in Torquay on England's southern coast.

Grace Kedzior-MacDonough

A press officer for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said the force was first called at 11.57 a.m.

She could not say when the first responders arrived, but an online statement detailing a response of several crews was issued at 1.05 p.m.

Kedzior-MacDonough said that several small explosions could be heard from the yacht as the fire continued. Fire officials said the yacht contained some 8,000 liters of diesel when it caught fire.

Local police cordoned off the area, closed nearby roads, and asked people to close their windows to avoid inhaling the smoke, per an online incident report .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RT4j_0ftSMOdp00
Smoke rises from a flaming yacht in Torquay, England on May 28, 2022.

Grace Kedzior-MacDonough

Later images showed that the ship had stopped burning so intensely.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Superyacht worth £6m with 2,000 gallons of fuel onboard finally sinks after burning for three hours in spectacular Devon harbour blaze as oil slick fears grow

An 85ft superyacht worth £6million carrying 2,000 gallons of fuel sunk tonight after it went up in flames at a harbour in Devon today. Firefighters raced to Torquay harbourside after the luxury boat, which is called the Rendezvous, caught fire shortly before midday today. The flames and smoke caused by the blaze left some people trapped at the far end of the pier, according to one witness, with police confirming the boat drifted from its mooring.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Superyacht sinks in Torquay harbour after large fire

A superyacht has sunk after catching fire while moored in a marina. Police were called to the blaze on the 85ft (26m) vessel at Princess Pier in Torquay, Devon, at about 12:10 BST on Saturday. Members of the public described hearing a bang, before seeing a huge plume of black...
ACCIDENTS
TODAY.com

Video shows scary moments after a cruise ship caught fire

Passengers aboard a cruise ship docked in Grand Turk Island got a surprise that wasn’t on the itinerary Thursday. As photos and video taken aboard the Carnival Freedom illustrate, black smoke and flames poured out of the ship’s funnel as passengers donned life jackets and were evacuated from the vessel’s upper decks.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yacht#Explosions#Uk#Accident#British#Tww#Somerset Fire And Rescue
Daily Mail

World's oldest living person, at 121 years old, is discovered in Brazil by a mobile medical team: Maria Gomes de Reis was born June 16, 1900, and lived her long life in the same small village

Brazilian officials believe they may have stumbled upon the oldest living person in the world after doctors treated a 121-year-old woman at her home. The shocking discovery was made when a mobile medical team was dispatched to the Bom Jesus da Lapa residence of Maria Gomes dos Reis. Gomes dos...
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Marketing
Yana Bostongirl

A Fiery Midair Collision Between Planes That Horrified the World

The world's deadliest mid-air collision between planes occurred on November 12, 1996, over the village of Charkhi Dadri in India. The planes involved in the crash were Saudi Arabian (Saudia) Flight 763, a Boeing 747 en route from Delhi to Dhahran in Saudi Arabia, and Kazhakstan Airlines Flight 1907 which was inbound from Chimkent, Kazhakstan.
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Outer Banks home that collapsed into ocean reveals he was in process of MOVING it to nearby lot to protect it from storms - as he shows photo from just hours before showing no problems

A photo taken just hours before an Outer Banks home collapsed into the ocean showed it was standing strong before a powerful storm tore it down. Pat owns one of the two unoccupied homes along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe, North Carolina that fell into the waves due to high tides and strong winds on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Disturbing development in mysterious disappearance of Aussie mum whose toddler was found wandering alone on a Mexican road - as burnt-out van linked to her abduction is discovered

A disturbing photo has emerged of a burnt-out van on the side of the road in Mexico as police desperately search for missing Australian mum Tahnee Shanks. The Mexican news outlet Por Esto published an image of the smouldering vehicle, which is now allegedly being held as evidence in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother, 48, who was '10 out of 10' drunk hurled fire extinguisher like a 'missile' from sixth floor of hotel into lobby to 'scare staff' after check-in row - causing £220,000 worth of damage

A drunk guest launched a fire extinguisher like a 'missile' from the sixth floor of a Liverpool city centre hotel to the lobby below, landing her with a suspended jail sentence. Ashley Fairfield was rude to staff at the Radisson Blu when she returned after a night out without her...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Council refuse couple's desperate pleas to remove massive jacaranda tree despite the fact it could destroy their house and has TAKEN OVER their backyard

An elderly couple's desperate attempts to have a giant jacaranda tree removed from their rear deck have been dismissed by council. Pensioners Ian and Roz have had their small Chippendale home entirely engulfed by the massive tree that is now so big it covers six neighbouring properties and threatens to fall on their house.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Man drowns while recreating Titanic 'king of the world' pose with his girlfriend on Turkish pier after the couple slipped and fell in the sea

A man has drowned while recreating the 'king of the world' pose from the Titanic with his girlfriend on a Turkish pier after the couple slipped and plunged into the sea. Furkan Ciftci and his girlfriend Mine Dinar, both 23, had stood at the edge of the Izmit Marina Pier in the north-western Turkish province of Kocaeli to recreate Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's famous flying pose in the 1997 film.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Flight attendant fired after being filmed ‘necking’ Jack Daniels on flight

A flight attendant was arrested and sacked last week after being filmed by passengers “necking” alcohol on a flight.A passenger on the flight from Rzeszow, Poland to London Stansted told The Sun that he had filmed the employee drinking wine and whisky on a Ryanair flight. Ryanair says the flight was being operated by its sister company, Lauda Europe. Representatives of the airline confirmed that the incident had occured on 18 May, and that the employee in question had been fired.The passenger says the male flight attendant drank a miniature bottle of wine and a shot of Jack Daniels from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Business Insider

513K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy