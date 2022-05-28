ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Gibson, Knox by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-30 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Daviess, Lawrence, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 22:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Daviess; Lawrence; Martin FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana and southwest Indiana, including the following counties, in south central Indiana, Lawrence. In southwest Indiana, Daviess and Martin. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1040 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain had fallen earlier in the evening. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shoals, Loogootee, Cannelburg and Huron. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Daviess, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Warrick, western Spencer, east central Vanderburgh, eastern Henderson and Daviess Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1000 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Newburgh to 6 miles northeast of Calhoun. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 948 PM, the Henderson Airport recorded a wind gust of 52 mph. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Masonville around 1015 PM CDT. Boonville and Eureka around 1020 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Knottsville and Grandview. This includes the following highways Interstate 165 between Mile Markers 66 and 70. Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 8. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 3 and 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Daviess, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 23:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky, including the following areas, in southwest Indiana, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess and Henderson. * WHEN...Until 130 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1019 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Evansville, Henderson, Boonville, Newburgh, Chandler, Rockport, Melody Hill, Dale, Grandview, Eureka, Folsomville, Santa Claus, Chrisney, Tennyson and Gentryville.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 22:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Warrick, western Spencer, east central Vanderburgh, eastern Henderson and Daviess Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1000 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Newburgh to 6 miles northeast of Calhoun. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 948 PM, the Henderson Airport recorded a wind gust of 52 mph. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Masonville around 1015 PM CDT. Boonville and Eureka around 1020 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Knottsville and Grandview. This includes the following highways Interstate 165 between Mile Markers 66 and 70. Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 8. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 3 and 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 23:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky, including the following areas, in southwest Indiana, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess and Henderson. * WHEN...Until 130 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1019 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Evansville, Henderson, Boonville, Newburgh, Chandler, Rockport, Melody Hill, Dale, Grandview, Eureka, Folsomville, Santa Claus, Chrisney, Tennyson and Gentryville.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 22:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Crawford and northeastern Perry Counties through 1145 PM EDT/1045 PM CDT/ At 1106 PM EDT/1006 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southwest of English, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Carefree Town. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breckinridge, Hancock, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 23:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Breckinridge; Hancock; Meade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Perry, northwestern Meade, Hancock and northern Breckinridge Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT/1100 PM CDT/ At 1119 PM EDT/1019 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hawesville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Perry, central Hancock, northwestern Meade and northwestern Breckinridge Counties, including the following locations... Roberta, Mystic, Raymond, Frymire, Skillman, Goering, Gerald, Dodd, Andyville and Tobinsport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY

