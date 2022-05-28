Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 22:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Warrick, western Spencer, east central Vanderburgh, eastern Henderson and Daviess Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1000 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Newburgh to 6 miles northeast of Calhoun. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 948 PM, the Henderson Airport recorded a wind gust of 52 mph. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Masonville around 1015 PM CDT. Boonville and Eureka around 1020 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Knottsville and Grandview. This includes the following highways Interstate 165 between Mile Markers 66 and 70. Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 8. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 3 and 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

SPENCER COUNTY, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO