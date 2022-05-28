Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lawrence, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 23:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky, including the following areas, in southwest Indiana, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess and Henderson. * WHEN...Until 130 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1019 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Evansville, Henderson, Boonville, Newburgh, Chandler, Rockport, Melody Hill, Dale, Grandview, Eureka, Folsomville, Santa Claus, Chrisney, Tennyson and Gentryville.
