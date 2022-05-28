Multiple people rescued from Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people were rescued Saturday morning from Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna after kayaking, according to Gahanna Police.

Water rescue crews were sent around 10:15 a.m. to the 400 block of East Johnstown Road, police said.

Police said there were 10 kayakers with one holding onto a tree in the water before being rescued by 10:50 a.m.

Officials with Gahanna Police said there were no injuries and that multiple agencies from across central Ohio assisted in the rescue.

