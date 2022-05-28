ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple people rescued from Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna

By Orri Benatar
 4 days ago

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people were rescued Saturday morning from Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna after kayaking, according to Gahanna Police.

Water rescue crews were sent around 10:15 a.m. to the 400 block of East Johnstown Road, police said.

Police said there were 10 kayakers with one holding onto a tree in the water before being rescued by 10:50 a.m.

Officials with Gahanna Police said there were no injuries and that multiple agencies from across central Ohio assisted in the rescue.

Comments / 3

Wayne Shingler
4d ago

Don't bother telling us what happened to cause them to need to be rescued. We didn't actually want to know. We just clicked to see what cool ads you might have.

Reply
5
