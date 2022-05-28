ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSU professor offers ways to talk to your kids about traumatic events

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
STILLWATER, Okla. — Child psychologists says it’s important for parents to talk to their children about traumatic events.

Dr. Lucia Ciciolla is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at Oklahoma State University.

Ciciolla said it may be easy for parents to simply not talk about it, but that could do more harm than good.

“It can never seem like a good conversation to start but not talking about it can be worse sometimes, because ultimately kids do hear things and they create interpretations of things that may end up being more scary,” Ciciolla said.

The National Child Traumatic Stress Network is an organization that provides resources to help children and their families.

For more information, visit www.nctsn.org.

