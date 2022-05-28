ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Check out what's new at the Salina Public Library

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

See what's new this week at the Salina Public Library at:. There are two new bestsellers, 21 new movies,...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Smoky Hill Museum program to look at Juneteenth

From pilgrimages to prayers to paid time off, this presentation looks at the history of our newest national holiday. Join Micah Eklu and Jackie Anders as they share what this important holiday is about, how it’s been celebrated, including in Salina, and why it’s important. Eklu is the current chairwoman of the Salina Juneteenth Celebration Committee and a member of the USD305 Equity Council as well as the City of Salina Disability Advisory Board. Anders is the founder of Salina Juneteenth and also a committee member.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

This week's Summer Lunches at the library

Summer lunches resume today! Take a peek at this week's delicious menu. Meals for this week (May 31-June 3). Tuesday: chili corn dog, green beans, peaches and milk. Wednesday: BBQ burger, baked beans, mixed fruit, milk. Thursday: Goulash, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges, milk. Friday: BBQ chicken sandwich, tater tots, banana,...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Master Gardeners Biennial Garden Tour set; tickets now on sale

If you enjoy gardens or spending time in a beautiful yard, you won't want to miss the upcoming Central Kansas District Extension Master Gardeners Biennial Garden Tour. The tour is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9. Tickets are $15 per person and are on sale now. There is no admission charge for children age 10 and younger.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Salina, KS
Entertainment
Salina, KS
Government
City
Salina, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 1

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Boyle, Nicholas Mark; 36; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Interfere w/ LEO;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Abilene wins two Best of Travel Awards

TravelAwaits readers selected Abilene as the Best U.S. Small Town to Visit for the second year in a row. Abilene also took first place in its Friendliest Small Towns in the U.S. contest. “To win one national award is a really big deal, but to win two is absolutely incredible,”...
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

School zones being enforced at Cottonwood, Sunset

Now that summer school has begun, school zone lights will be active in two parts of town through July 1. Earlier today, summer school began at Cottonwood Elementary School, 215 S. Phillips Avenue, and Sunset Elementary School, 1510 W. Republic Avenue. The schedule is as follows. During the above times,...
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Audiobooks#A New Era#The Salina Public Library
Salina Post

Trailer with dirt bikes stolen from west Salina hotel parking lot

A St. Louis man is missing a trailer and two dirt bikes after they were stolen from a west Salina hotel parking lot. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning the man reported Tuesday morning that a black, six-foot trailer that was hooked to his vehicle was missing, as were a blue Yamaha WR250 and a red Honda 50 that were on the trailer. The vehicle and trailer were parked in the lot at the Baymont Inn, 1740 W. Crawford Street.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Veterans and farmers Come Together on SAVE Farm

Program aims to help soldiers transition from military to civilian life. When standing on a hill overlooking a timber-lined valley of the Flint Hills, you hear nothing but nature: a meadowlark singing from a fencepost, the breeze blowing through prairie grass and an occasional “moo” from a herd of Hereford cattle grazing on a distant hill.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Tanks, other equipment stolen from shed NE of Salina

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of multiple items from a shed northeast of Salina. Sometime between midnight Friday and 12:14 p.m. Saturday, someone entered a shed in the 5000 block of N. Cunningham Road and stole the following, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning.
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Salina Post

Burr Oak gets funding from USDA for water system

The City of Burr Oak is getting a boost toward making improvements to its water distribution system thanks to a loan and a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. United States Department of Agriculture Acting State Director for Rural Development Kansas Dan Fischer today announced that the department...
BURR OAK, KS
Salina Post

Rainfall ranges from trace to 3.73 inches

Reported rainfall from overnight storms varied from a trace to 3.73 inches. At the Salina Regional Airport, 2 inches of rain was reported. In southeastern Salina, near the Eagle Radio studios, 2.25 inches of rain fell. More rain is forecast to fall across the area Tuesday through Wednesday, according to...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina USD 305, NEA-Salina begin negotiations

The Salina Public Schools Board of Education and NEA-Salina met for their first round of contract negotiations for the 2022-2023 school year. The teams set ground rules, issued their first proposals and set a schedule for additional sessions. Both sides will meet for their second round on June 14 at 1:30 p.m. with the location to be determined.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

🎥 Community leaders want action against gun crimes in Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue investigating numerous shooting incidents over the Memorial Day weekend in the Wichita area. Two incidents left victims dead. One fatal shooting occurred at a large graduation party late Saturday at the Banquet Hall in the 3100 block of East 25th Street in Wichita....
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas equity efforts bring little change after George Floyd

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — First she saw the graphic cellphone video showing Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death in Georgia, then news that Breonna Taylor had been shot in her Kentucky home during a botched drug raid. But when Teresa Parks watched videos of the white Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee onto a Black man’s neck, and heard George Floyd cry out for his mother as his life drained away, she was spurred not just to tears, but also to action.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina man shot while practicing firearm safety with teen

A local man suffered a gunshot wound while practicing firearm safety with a teen east of Salina Sunday afternoon. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that a 45-year-old Salina man and a 15-year-old Salina girl were target shooting with a 9mm handgun on a relative's property in the 900 block of N. Simpson Road when the shooting occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Sunday. The man told deputies that the two were practicing firearm safety when all of a sudden, it felt like someone had tackled him.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man arrested for allegedly trying to strike partner with car

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including aggravated assault, after an incident Saturday evening. Officers were sent to the 700 block of E. Elm Street for the report of a domestic dispute, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Multiple witnesses reported seeing Walter Shields, 49,...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy