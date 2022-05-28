Check out what's new at the Salina Public Library

From pilgrimages to prayers to paid time off, this presentation looks at the history of our newest national holiday. Join Micah Eklu and Jackie Anders as they share what this important holiday is about, how it’s been celebrated, including in Salina, and why it’s important. Eklu is the current chairwoman of the Salina Juneteenth Celebration Committee and a member of the USD305 Equity Council as well as the City of Salina Disability Advisory Board. Anders is the founder of Salina Juneteenth and also a committee member.

SALINA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO