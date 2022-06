It’s not a mischaracterization to describe summers in central Arizona as hot. For towns without a community pool and are fortunate enough to have a splash pad, at least children have a destination to cool off. Since 2007, the Rotary Centennial Splash Pad at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills has been the “cool” place to be during hot summer days. The town’s splash pad was one of the first installed in Arizona. After 15-years of use, the splash pad components exceeded their life expectancy and showed significant wear. Construction for the new splash pad began in the fall of 2021.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO