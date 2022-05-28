Spark, Dragons keep pace in East at Kickoff Clash qualifiers

The Hangzhou Spark and Shanghai Dragons each won their matches on Saturday to keep pace with the idle Seoul Dynasty atop the East Division qualifying action for the Overwatch League’s Kickoff Clash.

The Spark recorded a 3-0 win over Guangzhou Charge, while the Dragons posted a 3-1 victory over Chengdu Hunters. The Spark, Dragons and Dynasty each own 4-1 records.

In other Saturday action, the Philadelphia Fusion secured a 3-1 triumph over the winless Los Angeles Valiant.

The Spark posted a 2-1 win on Lijiang Tower and 2-0 victory on Circuit Royal before concluding the match with a 3-1 triumph on Midtown.

The Dragons had a tougher time of it on Saturday, as they followed up a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower with a 3-2 setback on Circuit Royal. The Dragons returned to the win column with a 4-3 victory on King’s Row and 1-0 triumph on Colosseo.

The Fusion also split their first two maps before toppling the Valiant. Philadelphia dropped a 2-0 decision on Ilios before posting a 3-0 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, 3-2 win on Eichenwalde and 1-0 triumph on New Queen Street.

Qualifying for the Kickoff Clash continues through Sunday, with double-elimination bracket play to follow from June 2-5.

East action continues Sunday with three matches:

–Seoul Dynasty vs. Shanghai Dragons

–Chengdu Hunters vs. Los Angeles Valiant

–Philadelphia Fusion vs. Hangzhou Spark

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 6-0, +13, 6

2. Dallas Fuel, 4-1, +7, 4

3. Toronto Defiant, 4-2, +3, 4

4. Atlanta Reign, 3-1, +5, 3

5. Florida Mayhem, 3-2, +5, 3

T6. Houston Outlaws, 3-2, +4, 3

T6. Los Angeles Gladiators, 3-2, +4, 3

8. Washington Justice, 3-2, +2, 3

T9. London Spitfire, 2-3, -3, 2

T9. Boston Uprising, 2-3, -3, 2

11. New York Excelsior, 1-5, -10, 1

12. Paris Eternal, 0-5, -13, 0

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-6, -14, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 4-1, +8, 4

2. Hangzhou Spark, 4-1, +7, 4

3. Shanghai Dragons, 4-1, +2, 4

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 3-2, +3, 3

5. Chengdu Hunters, 2-3, -2, 2

6. Guangzhou Charge, 1-5, -11, 1

7. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-5, -7, 0

–Field Level Media

