ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Deaths of 3 women in early heat wave raise questions, fears

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Temperatures barely climbed into the 90s and only for a couple of days. But the discovery of the bodies of three women inside a Chicago senior housing facility this month left the city looking for answers to questions that were supposed to be addressed after a longer and hotter...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 130

Lisa Melillo Purzak
4d ago

my issue is they let everyone k ow people died of heat but do they even care if they can afford the high cost it is to use AC. For people on fixed incomes that never go up they have to do without life saving medication or food to use heat or air. This should be a person's basic right to live with water and power at a reasonable cost.

Reply(18)
110
THICC.DADDY.SUPREME.
4d ago

their needs be an audit of these facilities to see where the money is going. an itemized list of operational cost and salaries of those managing these. and maintenence and upkeep and sew who's fixing the books on this.

Reply
52
Mz. Scorpio
4d ago

This Is Absolutely RIDICULOUS !!! Those Buildings Need To Shutdown Until Everything I'm Brought Up To Code !!!!!Sending Blessed Prayers And Condolences To The Families And Friends 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply(1)
44
Related
CBS Chicago

Missing UIC Student Daniel Sotelo Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook. Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22. The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2. Investigators have still not determined her cause of death. 
NBC News

Five dead, several injured in holiday weekend boating incidents

Five people are dead and more than a dozen others were hospitalized in holiday weekend boating incidents in Georgia and Illinois on Saturday, authorities said. Two boats carrying a total of nine people appeared to collide nearly head-on Saturday morning along the Wilmington River near Savannah, Georgia, Chatham Emergency Services Chief Philip D. Koster said.
cwbchicago.com

Man reportedly shot inside Loop hotel overnight

An 18-year-old man told police someone shot him inside a Loop hotel room overnight. Chicago cops also responded to at least two other “shots fired” incidents early Sunday on the Near North Side that did not result in injuries. The injured man walked into Mt. Sinai Hospital for...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Phoenix, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
UPI News

Bison captured after eight months on the loose in Illinois

May 26 (UPI) -- A 1,300-pound bison on the loose in Illinois for about eight months was finally captured with help from cattle capture experts. Lake County Forest Preserves officials said the female bison, variously nicknamed Tyson the Bison and Billy the Bison, was captured Wednesday morning at Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda by personnel from Loose Cattle Caught.
CBS News

CBS News

473K+
Followers
55K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy