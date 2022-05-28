Deaths of 3 women in early heat wave raise questions, fears
4 days ago
CHICAGO — Temperatures barely climbed into the 90s and only for a couple of days. But the discovery of the bodies of three women inside a Chicago senior housing facility this month left the city looking for answers to questions that were supposed to be addressed after a longer and hotter...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook. Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22. The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2. Investigators have still not determined her cause of death.
Five people are dead and more than a dozen others were hospitalized in holiday weekend boating incidents in Georgia and Illinois on Saturday, authorities said. Two boats carrying a total of nine people appeared to collide nearly head-on Saturday morning along the Wilmington River near Savannah, Georgia, Chatham Emergency Services Chief Philip D. Koster said.
An 18-year-old man told police someone shot him inside a Loop hotel room overnight. Chicago cops also responded to at least two other “shots fired” incidents early Sunday on the Near North Side that did not result in injuries. The injured man walked into Mt. Sinai Hospital for...
Chicago woman charged with killing 8-year-old daughter. A woman is accused of assaulting and killing her 8-year-old daughter one day after a state child welfare worker visited their home. According to Chicago police, 38-year-old Andreal Hagler is charged with first degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby....
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new warning from the Illinois Department of Public Health about rabid bats.They've been spotted in Champaign, Jackson, Macon, and Will counties. Bats are the most common carriers of rabies and are responsible for most human cases in the U.S.
May 26 (UPI) -- A 1,300-pound bison on the loose in Illinois for about eight months was finally captured with help from cattle capture experts. Lake County Forest Preserves officials said the female bison, variously nicknamed Tyson the Bison and Billy the Bison, was captured Wednesday morning at Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda by personnel from Loose Cattle Caught.
