Sacramento, CA

Unruly Southwest passenger sentenced to prison for punching flight attendant

By KTVU Staff
KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman from Sacramento has been sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $30,000 for punching a Southwest Airlines flight attendant a year ago. Vyvianna...

www.ktvu.com

KTVU FOX 2

Unicycle rider killed in crash with truck in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - A person riding a motorized unicycle was killed after colliding with a garbage truck in San Francisco on Wednesday. Police were called to Octavia and Oak streets in Hayes Valley about 4 a.m. and found a male cyclist suffering from injuries. Crews tried to save him, but he died at the scene of the crash.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man arrested after thousands of dollars stolen from Peninsula mosques

DALY CITY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in donations from mosques on the Peninsula has been arrested. Daly City police said on Tuesday that 47-year-old Ashraf Hegazy was taken into custody in Sacramento. Officers believe he stole from the Fiji Jamaat Ul mosque in South...
DALY CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Man Stabbed; Injuries Are Not Life Threatening

STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person was transported to a hospital after suffering injuries from a stabbing. According to a news release from the Stockton Police Department, on May 31, a 43-year-old man was approached by two suspects on the 2500 Block of East Fremont Street, Park District. The two suspects demanded that the victim hand over his property. One of the suspects stabbed the victim, and the other suspect punched him. The victim is expected to recover.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian killed on freeway connector in San Jose collision

SAN JOSE, Calif. - California Highway Patrol officers are at the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision on a freeway connector ramp in San Jose Tuesday night. Officials said the person was killed on the northbound US 101 to the I-280/I-680 transition ramp. CHP is investigating. The investigation has caused the closure of two of the three lanes.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland Police Department enters 1-year probationary period that could end federal oversight

In order to move out of two-decades of federal oversight, the Oakland Police Department must complete a one-year probationary period, starting June 1. KTVU spoke with a woman who was a plaintiff in a case that led to that oversight. She said police planted drugs in her pocket and arrested her. She faced drug charges as a result. To talk about her ordeal still makes her sick to her stomach.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mountain lion enters Pescadero High School on Peninsula

PESCADERO, Calif. - A mountain lion entered a high school on Wednesday morning and despite the scare, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said all students and staff were safe. The sheriff said the big cat entered Pescadero High School and that Fish and Wildlife crews had been called to...
PESCADERO, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Morgan Hill man dies in San Jose traffic crash

A 51-year-old Morgan Hill man died when his vehicle veered off U.S. Highway 101 and struck a tree in San Jose over the weekend, California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday. The crash was reported at 1:43am May 29 on southbound Highway 101 south of Blossom Hill Road, where the man...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Surveillance video shows man setting Oakland furniture store on fire

OAKLAND, Calif. - Surveillance video shows the moment an intruder walks into a West Oakland furniture store and lights a couch on fire. "He walked in, he poured fire accelerant on the couch right there, and it just lit it up," said David Nguyen, sales manager at Dimensional Outlet Furniture.
CBS Sacramento

Search On For Suspects Who Stole $2,000 Worth Of Shoes From Stockton Store

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in identifying the pair of suspects who stole $2,000 worth of shoes from a Stockton store. The incident happened back on May 12. Stockton police say, a little after noon, the two suspects went into a business in the 10600 block of Trinity Parkway and started loading up on shoe boxes. After stuffing about 20 pairs of shoes into a garbage bag, the suspects took off. Surveillance photos of the suspects were released on Wednesday. One of the suspects was wearing a distinctive t-shirt riddled with 49ers logos. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call Stockton Crime Stoppers.
STOCKTON, CA

Community Policy