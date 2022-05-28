Unruly Southwest passenger sentenced to prison for punching flight attendant

SAN FRANCISCO - A security guard shot and killed someone who allegedly charged at him with a knife in San Francisco's Mission District early Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers had responded at 4:07 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of 16th and Utah streets and...
SAN FRANCISCO - A person riding a motorized unicycle was killed after colliding with a garbage truck in San Francisco on Wednesday. Police were called to Octavia and Oak streets in Hayes Valley about 4 a.m. and found a male cyclist suffering from injuries. Crews tried to save him, but he died at the scene of the crash.
NOVATO, Calif. - Marin County's sheriff will stop sharing license plate and location information with agencies outside of California, including ICE, according to a legal settlement announced on Wednesday by the ACLU. This means that federal and out-of-state agencies will no longer be able to query information collected by the...
SAN FRANCISCO - In front of San Francisco City Hall, school teachers, community members, and parents came to a vigil in honor of the lost lives in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, mass shootings. An empty desk with flowers and a banner reading Safe Schools for All was placed...
DALY CITY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in donations from mosques on the Peninsula has been arrested. Daly City police said on Tuesday that 47-year-old Ashraf Hegazy was taken into custody in Sacramento. Officers believe he stole from the Fiji Jamaat Ul mosque in South...
MILPITAS, Calif. - A man was killed and a woman was critically injured this afternoon while hang gliding at Ed Levine Park in Milpitas. The two of them were flying tandem when something went terribly wrong. Santa Clara County officials have not released any information about the pair. But the...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - It will be at least another month before the suspect in that massive Home Depot fire in San Jose enters a plea in the case. At a court hearing on Wednesday the Santa Clara County Public Defender’s office recused itself and the prime suspect will get a new attorney.
Milpitas, CA - The fingerprints of the man killed in a hang-gliding crash are being used to confirm his identity, the Santa Clara County coroner said Tuesday. A day after the deadly plummet from Monument Peak that also seriously injured a woman, hardcore paragliders and hang-gliding enthusiasts were back in the air.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person was transported to a hospital after suffering injuries from a stabbing.
According to a news release from the Stockton Police Department, on May 31, a 43-year-old man was approached by two suspects on the 2500 Block of East Fremont Street, Park District.
The two suspects demanded that the victim hand over his property.
One of the suspects stabbed the victim, and the other suspect punched him. The victim is expected to recover.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - California Highway Patrol officers are at the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision on a freeway connector ramp in San Jose Tuesday night. Officials said the person was killed on the northbound US 101 to the I-280/I-680 transition ramp. CHP is investigating. The investigation has caused the closure of two of the three lanes.
In order to move out of two-decades of federal oversight, the Oakland Police Department must complete a one-year probationary period, starting June 1. KTVU spoke with a woman who was a plaintiff in a case that led to that oversight. She said police planted drugs in her pocket and arrested her. She faced drug charges as a result. To talk about her ordeal still makes her sick to her stomach.
BERKELEY, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested after recruiting others to participate in a mass school shooting that could have included a bombing at Berkeley High School, police say. The unnamed juvenile suspect was arrested Monday, May 30 when he turned himself in to police, Berkeley Police Department said...
OAKLAND, Calif. - Wednesday and the start of June also marked the start of a yearlong probationary period for the Oakland Police Department that could end with the department being released from two decades of federal oversight. A federal judge last month ordered the probationary period in a case stemming...
FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont have arrested a Santa Cruz man suspected of burglarizing a local junior high school and then taking off on an electric skateboard. Aaron Hosmer, 38, was arrested on Sunday about 4 p.m. Earlier that day at 7 a.m., officers received a report of a...
PESCADERO, Calif. - A mountain lion entered a high school on Wednesday morning and despite the scare, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said all students and staff were safe. The sheriff said the big cat entered Pescadero High School and that Fish and Wildlife crews had been called to...
SAN FRANCISCO - Voters in San Francisco are weighing in on whether to oust the city's controversial District Attorney Chesa Boudin, just two and a half years into his term. He faces a recall election June 7 on accusations he's soft on crime. The effort is Proposition H on the ballot.
A 51-year-old Morgan Hill man died when his vehicle veered off U.S. Highway 101 and struck a tree in San Jose over the weekend, California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday. The crash was reported at 1:43am May 29 on southbound Highway 101 south of Blossom Hill Road, where the man...
OAKLAND, Calif. - Surveillance video shows the moment an intruder walks into a West Oakland furniture store and lights a couch on fire. "He walked in, he poured fire accelerant on the couch right there, and it just lit it up," said David Nguyen, sales manager at Dimensional Outlet Furniture.
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in identifying the pair of suspects who stole $2,000 worth of shoes from a Stockton store.
The incident happened back on May 12. Stockton police say, a little after noon, the two suspects went into a business in the 10600 block of Trinity Parkway and started loading up on shoe boxes.
After stuffing about 20 pairs of shoes into a garbage bag, the suspects took off.
Surveillance photos of the suspects were released on Wednesday. One of the suspects was wearing a distinctive t-shirt riddled with 49ers logos.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call Stockton Crime Stoppers.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Santa Clara Valley water district agreed to pay $8.25 million to settle lawsuits from families whose homes near downtown San Jose flooded in 2017. The water district will pay money to 231 families whose homes were damaged when the Coyote Creek flooded on Fed. 21, 2017.
