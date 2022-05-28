ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool fans warned of thieves in Paris ahead of Champions League final

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kv64Z_0ftSKNpW00

Liverpool fans have been warned about attempted thefts in Paris ahead of the Champions League final, as tens of thousands gather in the city.

The Reds will take on Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the city, on Saturday evening.

As many as 50,000 supporters, largely ticketless, began gathering early in the day in different parts of the city, but police reminded them to be wary.

Merseyside Police’s Liverpool matchday policing Twitter account posted: “Just been made aware of an attempted theft up at the stadium.

“What appears to be local youths snatching off people and running off.

“Look after you belongings. Look out for each other. Stay safe.”

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish, UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett and musician Ian Broudie joined a huge sea of red shirts in the Cours de Vincennes area in the south east of the city, where a fan zone has been set up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FERdc_0ftSKNpW00
Sir Kenny Dalglish greets supporters (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Pimblett was greeting fans in a Liverpool hat, while Broudie performed in front of the crowd.

Footballs were kicked in the air and banners flown while flares – which were prohibited by French authorities – were let off in the fan zone.

Some fans were hanging high above the crowd on lampposts, letting off flares.

The huge crowd then sang the club’s unofficial anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone before cheering Dalglish to a stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWTDp_0ftSKNpW00
Thousands of Liverpool supporters in a fan zone in Paris (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

He told the crowd how remarkable Liverpool’s season had been before fans chanted his name.

A heavy police presence is in the area, including armed officers.

Supporter Ricky White, 45, from Aintree, told the PA news agency: “I’m nervous now, hearing King Kenny speak, seeing the fans, I really hope we do it.

“This is a special club which deserves success, I just hope it happens.”

John Racks, 39, from the Wirral, said: “Yeah, the drinking started early, the sun’s out now and it’s getting to my head a bit.

“I’d like to say at nearly 40 I’m careful but I kind of got lost and started drinking this morning, now I’m smashed.

“The atmosphere here is boss, the city is red.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384uY6_0ftSKNpW00
Liverpool fans enjoy the atmosphere (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Another said: “I’m sat here on top of some statue in Paris with my mates, there’s nothing more you need. Just a few beers and hopefully a win for the Reds, lovely.”

Fans were carrying large boxes of beer and singing about team manager Jurgen Klopp and the players.

Luke Queens, 23, said: “I’m proper nervous – confident in the team but it’s a final isn’t it?

“I hope the beer settles my nerves before then, we need the first goal.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gareth Bale thanks Real Madrid for ‘dream’ nine years in Spain

Gareth Bale has marked the end of his Real Madrid career by thanking the club for making his football dream come true. Bale’s nine-year spell in Madrid ended on Saturday when he was a non-playing substitute in Real’s Champions League final victory over Liverpool in Paris. The Wales...
UEFA
newschain

Aston Villa seal deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos

Aston Villa have continued their early recruitment drive with the signing of Sevilla defender Diego Carlos for an undisclosed fee. The 29-year-old Brazilian has arrived at Villa Park on a four-year deal after completing a medical and agreeing personal terms. Villa boss Steven Gerrard has moved quickly to strengthen his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Dalglish
Person
Jurgen Klopp
newschain

Liverpool CEO says over 5,000 fans have submitted accounts of Paris chaos

Liverpool supporters have submitted more than 5,000 first-hand accounts in 24 hours of the Paris chaos surrounding Saturday’s Champions League final. Chief executive Billy Hogan hailed an “astounding” response to Liverpool’s request for information from supporters who were in the French capital for the European showdown against Real Madrid.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Real Madrid#The Champions League#Reds#Merseyside Police#Liverpool Matchday#Twitter#Ufc#French
newschain

Wolves confirm Marcal, John Ruddy and Romain Saiss exits

Marcal, John Ruddy and Romain Saiss will leave Wolves at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. The club are in talks with Joao Moutinho, whose current agreement also expires this summer. Saiss made more than 200 appearances in all competitions for Wolves. “The moment I feared the most has come…”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

As the nation gears up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, here is how the festivities will unfold as the UK pays tribute to its longest-reigning monarch. The official programme begins with the Trooping the Colour military spectacle. More than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the...
WORLD
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school

The first two of 19 children murdered inside their Texas classrooms have been remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was held at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, directly across from Robb Elementary School where the children – plus two teachers – were shot to death last Tuesday by a lone teenage gunman.
TEXAS STATE
newschain

The Queen’s relationships with her 14 prime ministers

The Queen’s 70 years as sovereign has seen 14 prime ministers, from Second World War statesman Sir Winston Churchill to present premier Boris Johnson. Political leaders have consistently paid tribute to the monarch for her sage advice and impressive knowledge on home and world affairs during her private weekly audiences with her PMs.
U.K.
newschain

Where and when can I watch the Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

10.30am – Members of the royal family leave Buckingham Palace in carriages for Horse Guards Parade, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also gather to watch the ceremony. The military spectacle will be followed by a balcony appearance by the Queen, it is hoped, plus key royals...
WORLD
newschain

Johnny Depp stuns Sheffield concert-goers with surprise performance

Johnny Depp stunned concert-goers in Sheffield on Sunday night by appearing on stage to perform alongside Jeff Beck. Attendees expressed shock and delight over the Hollywood star’s unannounced appearance, with some sharing photos on Twitter. Depp reportedly performed his cover of the John Lennon song Isolation, which was previously...
MUSIC
newschain

Poland come from behind to beat Wales in Nations League opener

Wales’ understudies failed to deliver a World Cup boost as they slipped to a 2-1 Nations League defeat to Poland. Just four days before their World Cup play-off final, Jonny Williams’ second international goal gave an unfamiliar Wales line-up a 52nd-minute lead in Wroclaw. But Poland substitutes Jakub...
WORLD
newschain

Jubilee beacons to be lit at NI’s highest peak and most westerly town

Beacons will be lit at Northern Ireland’s highest peak and most westerly town later to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The official four-day celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation will include street parties, exhibitions, church services and lunch events. Thursday will mark the start...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy