Telluride, CO

Steven “Abbott” Smith

By SPECIAL TO THE PLANET
The Daily Planet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a beautiful spring day in the San Juan mountains, Steven Abbott Smith, 37, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Abbott was a phenomenal friend, and even more, a devoted husband to Joanna and an extraordinary father to Raegan. He was a caring son and brother,...

www.telluridenews.com

The Daily Planet

Coffee Cowboy settles into new home

The Coffee Cowboy cart has been given a new life at the Oak Street gondola plaza. The Cowboy, owned by Hailey Arnold and Scott Keating, opened at its new location last week. For the last 15 years, the green cart has been a staple on Colorado Avenue in the courtyard between La Cocina and the building that’s now the Ride Lounge.
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, CO
The Daily Planet

The big 5-0

For 50 years, Rascals Rainbow Rockies has provided local children the opportunity to explore and play their own backyard, while fostering creativity, growth and independence and building a community within a community. It’s what makes the programs so special to so many, executive director Megan Berry explained. “There's a...
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Weekly Planet Picks

1) Drop by Elks Park at 1 p.m. today to learn about the library’s summer reading programs for adults and receive a free book and a cookie!. 2) The Telluride Foundation honors three mental health advocates in a Citizen(s) of the Year Presentation at the Sheridan’s SHOW Bar today from 4-6 p.m. Food and drink will be provided; all are invited.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

The Slate Gray Gallery expands

At Telluride ArtWalk tonight (Thursday), there will be a poignant farewell and artistic renewal, all in the same place. After 37 years in the box canyon, the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art announced its closure last month. “We are grateful to you for your patronage and friendship,” a news release...
TELLURIDE, CO
Colorado State
Colorado Obituaries
The Daily Planet

Ah Haa HAHA

Have you ever wanted to touch the art in a gallery or walk inside a painting? Well, next month, you can do just that and immerse yourself in the creative wonders of the Ah Haa HAHA Artist Takeover. The Ah Haa School for the Arts will be transformed from July 15-17 for its annual summer fundraiser. The Ah Haa School has invited 11 artists to create an enchanting and interacting experience throughout the space at the Silverjack Building. Almost every inch will be utilized as part of the fundraiser, including the exterior. Ah Haa Executive Director Martin Wollesen explained each artist’s space will have a different physical and emotional experience.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Telluride R-1 School District is hiring! Accounting Manager Under the

Under the direction of the Director of Finance, this position is responsible for monthly payroll, accounts receivable billing, processing deposits, assisting with budget preparation, grant writing and management, and Colorado Department of Education (CDE) reporting. $65,000- $75,000 plus benefits. To learn more and apply.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Officials consider another hotel project

Anyone who attended Tuesday’s Mountain Village Design Review Board special meeting would be forgiven if they suffered a severe case of déjà vu, as the board members considered another amendment to a proposed hotel project within town limits. The meeting was a continuation from the board’s May 5 meeting, during which they considered a Major Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment for Lot 109R along Mountain Village Boulevard across the street from the Peaks Resort & Spa where the North Village Center Parking Lot currently is. On Tuesday, the board voted 3-1 to recommend the project to council, though outlined several areas that could be improved upon and conditions concerning the current design. With only four board members in attendance, board members Banks Brown, Greer Garner and Shane Jordan voted in favor of the recommendation, while Scott Bennett cast the lone dissenting vote. Though they were unable to participate in Tuesday’s special meeting, board members Ellen Kramer and David Craige previously submitted comments for consideration. With the board’s recommendation, Mountain Village Town Council will consider the project during its June 16 meeting.
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, CO

