Steven “Abbott” Smith

Anyone who attended Tuesday’s Mountain Village Design Review Board special meeting would be forgiven if they suffered a severe case of déjà vu, as the board members considered another amendment to a proposed hotel project within town limits. The meeting was a continuation from the board’s May 5 meeting, during which they considered a Major Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment for Lot 109R along Mountain Village Boulevard across the street from the Peaks Resort & Spa where the North Village Center Parking Lot currently is. On Tuesday, the board voted 3-1 to recommend the project to council, though outlined several areas that could be improved upon and conditions concerning the current design. With only four board members in attendance, board members Banks Brown, Greer Garner and Shane Jordan voted in favor of the recommendation, while Scott Bennett cast the lone dissenting vote. Though they were unable to participate in Tuesday’s special meeting, board members Ellen Kramer and David Craige previously submitted comments for consideration. With the board’s recommendation, Mountain Village Town Council will consider the project during its June 16 meeting.

MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO