Chester, VA

Bon Secours opens new Emergency Center in Chester

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Bon Secours’ new Chester Emergency Center opened its doors to patients on Wednesday, May 25.

“The new Bon Secours Chester Emergency Center is meeting a critical need for residents of the Chester community with increased access to emergency health care services,” said Joe Wilkins, president of Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center. “We are proud to answer the call of our local EMS partners with this new facility and look forward to caring for this community in the days, weeks and years to come.”

    (Courtesy of Bon Secours)
    (Courtesy of Bon Secours)

The facility, located off Route 1 in Chester, houses an 11-bed Emergency Department as well as outpatient imaging services and occupational health services.

