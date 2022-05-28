Brookfield Zoo's Butterfly Exhibit reopens this weekend

CHICAGO - No severe weather to report from last night’s storms. Today we open with damp pavement and spotty showers which will focus chiefly on our southern viewing area. From mid-morning on it will be dry with clouds breaking for some sun. The high will go in the books as 75 degrees since that was the temp at midnight with readings in the low 70s this afternoon-cooler near the lake.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO