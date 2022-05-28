Brookfield Zoo's Butterfly Exhibit reopens this weekend

BROOKFIELD, Ill. - A baby seal has moved from Chicago to the suburbs. His name is "Fisher" and he was born in January at Lincoln Park Zoo. Fisher's mother "Jersey" didn't show appropriate maternal instincts, according to the zoo, and animal care staff had to give him around-the-clock support. That's...
CHICAGO - A Chicago-area mom says she's lucky to be alive after the harness on a zipline ride at a suburban adventure park became entangled around her neck, choking her as her family looked on helplessly. Evelyn Rapier of Loves Park has filed a lawsuit against Urban Air Adventure and...
CHICAGO - Just weeks after one of Chicago's beloved piping plovers died unexpectedly on a North Side beach, a cause of death has been determined. A necropsy was conducted by Lincoln Park Zoo after Monty's death on May 13, and found the bird died of a respiratory infection, according to a statement from zoo officials.
CHICAGO - A swimmer died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan Tuesday evening near Northerly Island. The man, 26, was swimming with other people in a section marked for boating when he went under the water and did not resurface, fire department spokesman Larry Langford said. Fire and police...
CHICAGO - A statue known for tragic history is now at its permanent home. On Tuesday, the "Blessed Mother" statue was returned to Our Lady of the Angels on Chicago's West Side. The Chicago Fire Department assisted in returning the statue to the newly renovated outreach center on the grounds...
CHICAGO - Local film students from DePaul University are using emerging technology, said to be the future of filmmaking. FOX 32 went behind the scenes during filming Tuesday on Chicago's West Side. In a trailer for the movie, you might hear the description that it's "Mission Impossible" meets "Toy Story."...
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy who was reported missing since Monday has been found, according to Chicago police. Chicago police canceled the missing person alert for Carter Krzykowski, saying he had been located Wednesday morning by Winnetka police. Krzykowski was last seen on Memorial Day in the 4400 block of...
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was shot and wounded while riding her bike Monday night near Chicago's DuSable Harbor. The woman was riding her bicycle just before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Breakwater Access when a person shouted at her, pulled out a gun and fired, police said.
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A Schaumburg woman was killed and her two young sons were injured when they were parasailing in the Florida Keys on Memorial Day and slammed into the Old Seven-Mile Bridge. The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m., officials said. One of the sons was severely injured and...
CHICAGO - No severe weather to report from last night’s storms. Today we open with damp pavement and spotty showers which will focus chiefly on our southern viewing area. From mid-morning on it will be dry with clouds breaking for some sun. The high will go in the books as 75 degrees since that was the temp at midnight with readings in the low 70s this afternoon-cooler near the lake.
CHICAGO - A miraculous recovery is happening day by day — as a proud mom looks on. Dakotah Earley continues to fight after a violent robbery in Lincoln Park changed his life forever. She got to hug her son for the first time in 24 days, and though it's...
CHICAGO - A man cut his head after jumping from the top of a CTA Blue Line train Tuesday morning on the West Side, Chicago police said. He was riding on top of the moving train and then jumped off when the train stopped in the 3700 block of West Congress, between the Pulaski and Kedzie-Homan stops, at 9:15 a.m., police said.
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk early Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood. The 22-year-old was walking around 3:26 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Keeler Avenue when a gunman started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was...
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - Monday was a day to give thanks and pay tribute to all the brave souls who have given their lives for our freedom. In Arlington Heights, the sun was beaming as residents lined the Memorial Day parade route with flags, bunting and banners. All veterans, from...
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in the Washington Park neighborhood. Around 1:17 a.m., the 35-year-old left a residence in the 6200 block of South King Drive where he encountered a person outside, police said. After the two exchanged words, the suspect pulled out a gun...
CHICAGO - A woman was stabbed and another was punched Wednesday morning at the Red Line stop in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak. Police say a man was standing near the CTA Cermak platform when he pulled out...
CHICAGO - Beyond the drum team at the start, don’t expect much parade pageantry in Lake View at the annual WOOGMS parade. This is an old school event, with kids on bikes and people with flags — instead of floats or marching bands. That's because the WOOGMS parade...
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy and girl were both shot Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:30 p.m., police say the two teens were on the front porch of a South Shore home in the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue when a person in the street pulled out a gun and fired shots.
CHICAGO - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
CHICAGO - A special commemoration was held at a Chicago cemetery on Memorial Day, where veterans from all of America's wars are buried, dating all the way back to the Revolutionary War. At Rosehill cemetery, not far from the Andersonville neighborhood, there is a veteran buried representing every single war...
