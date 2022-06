MJF reportedly has a lot to think about in regards to his future following a controversial weekend after he no-showed the AEW fan fest on Saturday. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com claimed that MJF told them that he had showed up shortly before his AEW Double Or Nothing match against Wardlow, and then left immediately after. This is something that has since been verified by PWInsider, but it is not clear whether or not that decision was approved by anybody at AEW.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO