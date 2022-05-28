ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

OSU professor offers ways to talk to your kids about traumatic events

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnXE1_0ftSJ5zU00

STILLWATER, Okla. — Child psychologists says it’s important for parents to talk to their children about traumatic events.

Dr. Lucia Ciciolla is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at Oklahoma State University.

Ciciolla said it may be easy for parents to simply not talk about it, but that could do more harm than good.

“It can never seem like a good conversation to start but not talking about it can be worse sometimes, because ultimately kids do hear things and they create interpretations of things that may end up being more scary,” Ciciolla said.

The National Child Traumatic Stress Network is an organization that provides resources to help children and their families.

For more information, visit www.nctsn.org.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

The family of a shooter remembers his humanity and speak out on mental health

TULSA, Okla. — Tristan Owens was at work when she heard on the news that a crazy man was naked with a rifle, shot someone, and got shot by police. It wasn’t until the next day that she got a call from her family and found out that her cousin Dwayne Johnson [D.J.] was the man who had shot his girlfriend, Rickia Crawford, and had been shot by police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Health
Local
Oklahoma Health
Stillwater, OK
Society
City
Stillwater, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
KRMG

4 killed in shooting in Tulsa medical building; gunman also dead

TULSA, Okla. — Four people were killed on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at a medical office building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. Police said the gunman was also dead. Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told reporters that the shooting occurred inside the Natalie Medical Building, KOKI-TV reported....
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychologists#Stress#Osu#Oklahoma State University#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Press conference for Tulsa Tough cancelled in light of shooting

TULSA, Okla. — In light of Wednesday’s events, when a mass shooter attack the Saint Francis campus, a press conference to kick off the 16th annual Tulsa Tough was cancelled. The conference was going to on the Saint Francis campus. The Saint Francis Tulsa Tough is a three-day...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police: Four victims, shooter dead from Saint Francis shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis released a statement Wednesday night, saying “Saint Francis Health Systems is grieving the loss of four members of our family.”. Tulsa police confirmed four victims have died from the shooting at Saint Francis’ Natalie Medical Building. The shooter died by suicide. Police...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Family thanks Tulsa after missing man returns home safely

TULSA, Okla. — The family of Caleb Zoellner told FOX23 he was found Sunday and is now home, safe and getting the help he needs. Tulsa police reported Zoellner as a missing and endangered person last week. He was classified as an ‘endangered’ person because of a mental health crisis he was experiencing when he disappeared.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KRMG

Tulsa police: 3 killed in shooting at medical building

TULSA, Oklahoma — (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, a police captain said. Capt. Richard Meulenberg confirmed the number of dead. Meulenberg said the shooter also was dead. It was unclear how the shooter died.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Will Rogers Memorial Museum to be expanded with new event center

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Sitting atop a hill overlooking the City of Claremore, the Will Rogers Memorial Museum was built in 1938, 3 years after Rogers’ death. The museum is now getting upgraded. Currently the museum is more than 19,000 square feet, but renovations will add an additional 4,000 square feet of exhibit space.
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

National champion Rogers St. softball team welcomed home by cheering fans

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Rogers State University softball team arrived home to Claremore as national champions Wednesday. Fans welcomed the Hillcats back on campus after they won the NCAA Division II National Championship Tuesday in Denver. This was the first national championship a Rogers State University sports team brought home in the university’s history.
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
70K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy