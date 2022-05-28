Tarrytown Farmers Market opens for the season

For anyone looking for a fun way to get out and enjoy the weekend, the Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market is back at Patriots Park.

Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market, known as the TaSH , is a community-run farmers market on the border of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow in Westchester.

It features over 50 artisans, makers, and crafts full of beautiful gifts for loved ones.

The farmers market will take place every Saturday, from May 28 through Thanksgiving.



