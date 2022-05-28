Two COVID-19 deaths, 661 new cases reported in St. Cloud area

Editor’s note: This report is provided free for everyone as a public service. Please consider supporting work like this with a digital subscription to the St. Cloud Times.

ST. CLOUD — The tri-county St. Cloud area reported two new deaths and 661 new cases of COVID-19 this week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The case rate is up from 583 new cases the week before.

A Stearns County resident in their early 60s died, as did a Sherburne County resident in their late 80s, according to MDH.

Stearns County saw 377 new cases of COVID-19 reported to the state health department, Benton County saw 108 new cases and Sherburne County saw 176 new cases. The state does not track at-home tests, so the actual case rate is likely higher.

Minnesota numbers

In Minnesota, 41 people were reported dead due to COVID-19 complications from May 23-May 27. There were 12,146 new cases reported in that timeframe, down from 13,846 new cases the previous week.

Minnesota's total case number since the start of the pandemic was 1,504,982 as of Friday.

In Minnesota, 12,628 people have been reported to have died due to COVID-19 including:

369 people in Stearns County.

182 people in Sherburne County.

174 people in Benton County.

Over 3.9 million people 5 and older in the state had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, according to the state health department.

In the St. Cloud area, that includes:

61.1% of residents 5 and older in Stearns County.

58.6% of residents 5 and older in Sherburne County.

57.7% of residents 5 and older in Benton County.

Worldwide, there have been more than 11.3 billion doses of the vaccine administered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Globally more than 6.2 million people have died of COVID-19 complications, including 1,004,692 people in the U.S. as of Saturday morning.

Find a vaccine clinic near you at https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/index.jsp.

Becca Most is a cities reporter with the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-241-8213 or bmost@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter at @becca_most.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to sctimes.com today.