ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

2 officers injured, driver shot in Brooklyn: NYPD

By AJ Jondonero, Anthony DiLorenzo
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0AOc_0ftSITx400

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two officers were injured and a driver was shot in Brooklyn after police pulled over a car for reckless driving on Saturday, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at a sports bar along Broadway near Lorimer Street in Williamsburg around 4 a.m., NYPD Deputy Chief John Chell said. In the vicinity of Vandervoort and Maspeth avenues, the officers saw several cars drag racing, police said.

When they tried to approach one of the vehicles, the driver sped toward one of the officers, and both cops opened fire on the driver, police said. The vehicle continued to drive off, heading east on Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, according to the NYPD.

Another vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene. Two people were taken into custody, police said. The officers were treated for minor injuries to the leg and hand, per police.

About 20 minutes later, a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police believe the man is the driver who was shot by the officers. The vehicle that was driven toward police was recovered at the hospital, according to the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man stabbed multiple times on subway train in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man during an argument aboard a subway train in Brooklyn. The stabbing occurred on a southbound 3 train approaching the Atlantic Avenue subway station around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the NYPD. The 43-year-old victim got into an argument with a man […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Video: 2 groups fire shots on Brooklyn street

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — At least five people opened fire on a Brooklyn street on Sunday, police said Wednesday. Two groups each of four people approached each other along Mermaid Avenue near West 25th Street at around 5:30 p.m., according to officials. At least five people pulled out guns and opened fire, discharging around […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed aboard Bronx train over loud music, police say

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a dispute aboard a subway train in the Bronx overnight, police said Wednesday. The victim was inside a northbound No. 2 train at the East 149th subway station playing loud music with his companion when the suspect began arguing with him over the music, […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Maspeth, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Cars
NBC New York

Group Pepper-Sprays Store Workers During Series of Brooklyn Robberies: NYPD

Police are searching for a trio they say pepper-sprayed store workers during a series of Brooklyn robberies last month. The NYPD said the trio first targeted a store located at 2776 Coney Island Avenue on May 16 shortly after 11 p.m. One of the three individuals allegedly pepper-sprayed a 21-year-old employee while the other two individuals stole about $500 of merchandise. The group then fled. The worker who was pepper-sprayed had minor injuries and did not require medical attention on scene.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Reckless Driving#Violent Crime
News 12

VIDEO: Man pulls out gun, shoots victim in broad daylight

A shooting in the Bronx has left one man injured. The shooter is still at large, officials say. According to police, 21-year-old man was approached by an unknown individual that displayed a firearm and fired out gunshots, striking the victim in the left leg. The shooting happened Tuesday at around...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

‘Don’t understand’: Brooklyn teenager on edge after random attack

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was walking into a juice bar not far from her home May 22 when she was randomly stabbed from behind. The attack was caught on camera. “Some guy just saw me and, in randomness, he just wanted to come and hurt me,” Dagean Wilson told PIX11 News. She’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
PIX11

Man stabbed multiple times in front of Bronx firehouse, police say

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man in front of an FDNY firehouse in the Bronx, police said Tuesday. The 33-year-old victim was in the vicinity of Sedgwick Avenue and West 179th Street around midnight on May 23 when the suspect stabbed him three times, according to authorities. The suspect was […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Queens woman, 80, hit by stray bullet while sitting at home: NYPD

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) – An 80-year-old Queens woman was hit by a stray bullet while sitting inside her home Monday evening, police said. The woman was at home on 128th Street in South Ozone Park when a bullet came through her window and hit her in her arm around 11:30 p.m., according to […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy