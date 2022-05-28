2 officers injured, driver shot in Brooklyn: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two officers were injured and a driver was shot in Brooklyn after police pulled over a car for reckless driving on Saturday, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at a sports bar along Broadway near Lorimer Street in Williamsburg around 4 a.m., NYPD Deputy Chief John Chell said. In the vicinity of Vandervoort and Maspeth avenues, the officers saw several cars drag racing, police said.

When they tried to approach one of the vehicles, the driver sped toward one of the officers, and both cops opened fire on the driver, police said. The vehicle continued to drive off, heading east on Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, according to the NYPD.

Another vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene. Two people were taken into custody, police said. The officers were treated for minor injuries to the leg and hand, per police.

About 20 minutes later, a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police believe the man is the driver who was shot by the officers. The vehicle that was driven toward police was recovered at the hospital, according to the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.