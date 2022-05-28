ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Charles Leclerc delights home crowd with pole position for Monaco Grand Prix

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ly9Te_0ftSI7rZ00

Charles Leclerc delighted his home crowd by securing pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver, born and raised on Monte Carlo’s famous streets, held his nerve to deliver an almighty lap under pressure as team-mate Carlos Sainz joined him on the front row.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez will start third, with Max Verstappen, who leads Leclerc by six points in the championship standings, fourth.

“It is very special,” said Leclerc. “I am so incredibly happy. It has been a very smooth weekend. I knew the pace was in the car and I just had to do the job.”

Rain is forecast to hit Sunday’s race, but Leclerc added: “Dry weather is more predictable but whatever comes, we are competitive so we will be fine.”

The running was red-flagged with 30 seconds remaining when Perez spun into the wall on the entrance to the tunnel with Sainz then collecting the Mexican’s Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton finished a disappointing eighth, two places behind George Russell in the other Mercedes.

Lando Norris has been battling tonsillitis this weekend, but the British driver qualified an impressive fifth in his McLaren.

“It has been a long week because of how much I suffered with the tonsillitis and my fever,” said the 22-year-old. “It took a big toll on me physically.

“Throat-wise I am in a better place. I can eat or drink now which is something I couldn’t do last week.

“I didn’t sleep at all last week and that is not something you can catch up on in a couple of days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AVsfD_0ftSI7rZ00
Lando Norris has been battling tonsillitis but qualified fifth (Daniel Cole/AP) (AP)

“I am not 100 per cent – you can see how red my face is – and there are a few things I am still struggling with. But I am better than I was, and I am confident when I am in the car that I am top of things rather than being a passenger.”

Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole last year before crashing out in the final moments of qualifying. The damage sustained in the accident meant he was unable to start the race.

But fast-forward 12 months and the 24-year-old will begin Sunday’s 78-lap race as the fierce favourite to take to the top step of the podium, and possibly usurp Verstappen as the sport’s championship leader, with 13 of the last 20 races staged here won from the front.

Leclerc beat Sainz to top spot by more than two tenths, while Verstappen was three tenths adrift of his title adversary.

Explaining the dramatic conclusion to qualifying, Sainz, who finished 0.225 seconds behind Leclerc, said: “Perez crashed in front of me.

“I was on my flying lap, I saw the yellow flag, I hit the brakes and tried to avoid him the best I could.

“It is a shame because we had good pace and I was building up for pole. We will never know if it would have happened or not. It is impossible to say.”

Hamilton’s revival at Barcelona a week ago looks set to be short-lived following a troubling weekend in his under-performing Mercedes.

Monte Carlo’s narrow and twisty streets represent a unique challenge and it does not suit the Silver Arrows. Hamilton was 1.184 secs off Leclerc’s pace and four tenths behind his team-mate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCfd2_0ftSI7rZ00
Lewis Hamilton (pictured) was 1.184 seconds off Charles Leclerc’s pace (Daniel Cole/AP) (AP)

Q1 was suspended for a handful of minutes when Yuki Tsunoda clipped the wall as he entered the Nouvelle Chicane.

The Japanese driver was able to limp back to the pits, but Portuguese race director Eduardo Freitas elected to red-flag the running.

That led to an almighty scramble when the session resumed with a little over two minutes remaining, with Pierre Gasly the biggest casualty as he failed to post a speedy lap before the chequered flag fell.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

As the nation gears up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, here is how the festivities will unfold as the UK pays tribute to its longest-reigning monarch. The official programme begins with the Trooping the Colour military spectacle. More than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the...
WORLD
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
newschain

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school

The first two of 19 children murdered inside their Texas classrooms have been remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was held at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, directly across from Robb Elementary School where the children – plus two teachers – were shot to death last Tuesday by a lone teenage gunman.
TEXAS STATE
newschain

The Queen’s relationships with her 14 prime ministers

The Queen’s 70 years as sovereign has seen 14 prime ministers, from Second World War statesman Sir Winston Churchill to present premier Boris Johnson. Political leaders have consistently paid tribute to the monarch for her sage advice and impressive knowledge on home and world affairs during her private weekly audiences with her PMs.
U.K.
newschain

Johnny Depp stuns Sheffield concert-goers with surprise performance

Johnny Depp stunned concert-goers in Sheffield on Sunday night by appearing on stage to perform alongside Jeff Beck. Attendees expressed shock and delight over the Hollywood star’s unannounced appearance, with some sharing photos on Twitter. Depp reportedly performed his cover of the John Lennon song Isolation, which was previously...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Monaco Grand Prix#Ferrari#Red Bull#Mexican#Mercedes#British#Mclaren
newschain

Where and when can I watch the Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

10.30am – Members of the royal family leave Buckingham Palace in carriages for Horse Guards Parade, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also gather to watch the ceremony. The military spectacle will be followed by a balcony appearance by the Queen, it is hoped, plus key royals...
WORLD
newschain

Jubilee beacons to be lit at NI’s highest peak and most westerly town

Beacons will be lit at Northern Ireland’s highest peak and most westerly town later to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The official four-day celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation will include street parties, exhibitions, church services and lunch events. Thursday will mark the start...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Queen thanks nation for its goodwill on eve of Jubilee celebrations

The Queen has thanked the nation on the eve of her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations, saying she continues to be inspired by the goodwill shown to her. In a special message released as millions across the country prepare to gather in her honour during four days of tributes and street parties, the Queen said “many happy memories” would be formed during the festivities.
U.K.
newschain

London loses ground after US markets open

The opening of US markets weighed on London’s shares on Wednesday as they ended the week down ahead of the bank holiday weekend. The FTSE 100 broke a five-day winning streak after losing ground heavily during the afternoon. The drop wiped out all the gains that the index has...
STOCKS
newschain

How the Queen has embraced technology over the years

The Queen’s life has been steeped in tradition, but she has kept up with the vast technological advances during her reign of nearly 70 years. The 96-year-old monarch took part in her first official video conference call in 2020 as part of her public duties, following in the footsteps of other royals as engagements went online during the pandemic.
U.K.
newschain

Trooping the Colour ceremony harks back to days of old

Trooping the Colour is a spectacle popular with tourists and a social event for military families, but it is a ceremony steeped in the practical necessities of warfare. On Horse Guards Parade, the site where King Henry VIII once jousted, the colour or regimental flag of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards will be paraded in front of thousands.
POLITICS
newschain

Close eye kept on Queen during busy Jubilee commitments

Royal aides will be keeping a close eye on the Queen to make sure she does not overdo it during the Jubilee weekend. The monarch has faced ongoing “episodic mobility problems”, stretching back to last autumn, and now uses a walking stick. Her royal physicians are also likely...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy