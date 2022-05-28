Police use PIT maneuver, break window to get to drunken driver on I-75 in Lincoln Park

22-year-old Lisa Walton lived in the 4400 block of Pacific in Detroit, Michigan, with her 11-month-old son, Darnell. Lisa was pregnant with her second child. On January 21, 1986, a child was found wandering alone in an alley in the 19900 block of Pelkey. Pelkey is located on the east side of Detroit. Authorities took the toddler to the Detroit Police Department while they attempted to identify and locate the parents. The toddler was placed in protective services and taken to a temporary foster home. For four hours, the police assumed the toddler was a little girl. When one of the officers changed the child's diaper, they realized he was a little boy, reports the Detroit Free Press. Lisa Walton's mother was at home watching television. A broadcast appeared asking for the public's help to identify a child found alone wandering the streets of eastside Detroit. When the picture appeared on the screen, she realized the toddler was her grandson, Darnell. She contacted the Detroit Police Department. Once Darnell was identified, everyone realized that Lisa Walton and her unborn child were missing.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO