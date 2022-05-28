ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police use PIT maneuver, break window to get to drunken driver on I-75 in Lincoln Park

fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police responded to a driver blocking a lane of I-75 in Lincoln Park early Saturday, the driver tried to flee. Michigan State Police troopers were called to southbound I-75 near Dix...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Park#I 75#Michigan State Police#Dodge
fox2detroit.com

Teen shot in head in car, man clinging to life after beating, how to get the most from your air conditioner

WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A teen girl was leaving a water park in Ypsilanti Township on Monday when someone shot her in the head. The 16-year-old girl, who is from Southfield, was with her boyfriend, who is from Detroit. The couple was on their way home around 5:30 p.m. after spending their Memorial Day at Rolling Hills Water Park when someone shot at them.
DETROIT, MI
WWMTCw

Thieves caught in the act siphoning gas from cars in Emmett Township carpool lot

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Gas thieves were caught in the act of siphoning gas from cars at a park & ride in Emmett Township, according to police. With Gas prices rising across Michigan, some are trying to save gas by carpooling. That's what two sister did, parking at the Beadle Lake carpool lot before driving to a concert in Detroit and ended up becoming victims of gas siphoning.
EMMETT, MI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Boy Was Found Wandering Alone In A Detroit Alley In 1986. What Happened To His Mother?

22-year-old Lisa Walton lived in the 4400 block of Pacific in Detroit, Michigan, with her 11-month-old son, Darnell. Lisa was pregnant with her second child. On January 21, 1986, a child was found wandering alone in an alley in the 19900 block of Pelkey. Pelkey is located on the east side of Detroit. Authorities took the toddler to the Detroit Police Department while they attempted to identify and locate the parents. The toddler was placed in protective services and taken to a temporary foster home. For four hours, the police assumed the toddler was a little girl. When one of the officers changed the child's diaper, they realized he was a little boy, reports the Detroit Free Press. Lisa Walton's mother was at home watching television. A broadcast appeared asking for the public's help to identify a child found alone wandering the streets of eastside Detroit. When the picture appeared on the screen, she realized the toddler was her grandson, Darnell. She contacted the Detroit Police Department. Once Darnell was identified, everyone realized that Lisa Walton and her unborn child were missing.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man in police custody after 2 girls critically hurt in Belle Isle hit-and-run

DETROIT – An Ypsilanti man is in police custody in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured two girls Monday evening on Belle Isle. Michigan State Police say they have taken into custody a 23-year-old man who is believed to have driven off the road and hit two girls on the beach on the island, injuring them severely on Monday, May 30.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

12-year-old girl hit by car on Belle Isle beach dies

FOX 2 - A 12-year-old girl has died from her injuries Tuesday after a car drove onto the beach at Belle Isle on Memorial Day, then fled. The driver was on Riverbank Drive when he drove off the road and onto the beach, hitting two girls 12, and 14. The older victim has been upgraded to stable condition at a local hospital, according to Michigan State Police today.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hutch’s Jewelry owner Dan Hutchinson shot and killed in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson, known for providing some of the flashiest diamonds and chains to rappers and performers, was shot and killed in Oak Park. FOX 2 has learned that Hutchinson, 47, was the man who was shot and killed on Greenfield Road Wednesday afternoon in a GMC Denali. The SUV was riddled with bullet holes, according to the Oak Park Public Safety Department.
OAK PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 drownings reported in Southeast Michigan over Memorial Day weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Authorities reported three drownings at Southeast Michigan lakes over Memorial Day weekend. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Devil's Lake on Sunday after 39-year-old Thomas O'Leary, of Sylvania, Ohio, went underwater around 2 p.m. He was not wearing a life jacket and never resurfaced.
SYLVANIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy