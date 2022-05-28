ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Purdy Scores Top-15 in Charlotte

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chase Purdy earned his fifth top-15 finish of the season on Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) with a 15th-place result. The driver of the No. 61 BAMA Buggies Toyota Tundra TRD Pro earned a his best finish at HRE’s home track in his second appearance at CMS and gained...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

FedEx Racing Express Facts – World Wide Technology Raceway

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics. Charlotte Win Notes: Denny Hamlin claimed his first career Coca-Cola 600 victory last Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. While it was his first...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Open Eyes Racing: Connor Mosack Ready for NXS Debut at Portland

Connor Mosack will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the Pacific Office Automation 147 Saturday at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway. The 23-year-old racer from Charlotte, North Carolina, comes to the Xfinity Series from the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli where he competes in the TA2 division. Mosack has made 22 starts in “America’s Road-Racing Series” and is currently in his second fulltime TA2 season. As a rookie in 2021, Mosack scored four podium finishes in his.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Speedway Digest

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Charlotte

Late-Race Move Almost Pays Off For Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team. “The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race in NASCAR and so much of it is just about who can survive 400 laps. If you can make it to the end of the race on the lead lap, you can put yourself in position to win. We ran our race and gave ourselves a chance. When the caution came out at the end of the race, we pitted and were sixth for the restart, the first car on four tires. The guys gave me a great opportunity there. I was going for it. I just got a little loose trying to make it stick and it didn't quite work out. Looking back, I wish I would have backed up the corner a little bit. I had to do what I had to do to win the race. A win is going to be important because of where we are in points, so I went for it. Our Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road crew was unbelievable. I can't thank those guys enough. We had a shot right there."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Post-Race Report | Charlotte Motor Speedway

“We had a really good day overall and had some fun driving in the top 10 with our No. 16 Charlotte Knights Camaro ZL1. I got into the wall and had to pit for tires, which put us down a couple laps. We thought we could get back on the lead lap, but we had a parts failure that ultimately ended our day. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t quite make it to the end, but we had a fast car and I think we made some gains.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Stewart-Haas Racing: Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Daniel Suárez of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 3 Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet) SHR Race Finish:. ● Kevin Harvick (Started 18th, Finished 3rd / Running, completed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

XR and Racing America to Join Forces for Streaming and Content at North Wilkesboro Speedway’s Racetrack Revival

XR and Racing America announce streaming and content collaboration for North Wilkesboro Speedway’s Racetrack Revival. As grassroots racing returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway (N.C.) with the Racetrack Revival, all events this August (pavement) and October (dirt) will be broadcast on both Racing America and XR+. The media teams at both entities will also work together to produce engaging and comprehensive content leading up to, during and following every event.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Purdy
Person
Matt Lucas
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Our Black Rifle Coffee Company team battled hard tonight. We showed adversity by overcoming numerous different obstacles - from starting the race with the steering being very tough to manage and almost having a left rear tire coming apart, to missing the wrecks at the end and putting ourselves in a position to get a solid finish. Our Chevrolet Camaro couldn't fire off as good as others, but overall it was the best mechanical handling car we've had all year, so I'm happy with that. Everyone seemed to have the same speed after eight laps and I thought we had a little advantage at that point. The fire off just would hurt us from charging on the restarts. We are growing as a team each and every week and this was another step in the process. Proud of the effort."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy