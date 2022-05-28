Non-Fatal THC Overdose Cases Lead To Arrest Of 22-Year-Old At Great Neck Shop

Rashid Ali Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A pair of non-fatal THC overdoses led to the arrest of a man at a Long Island business.

According to Nassau County Police Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into two non-fatal overdoses of two juveniles ages 12 and 13 years of age led to the discovery of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) being sold at the Exotic Smoke Shop in Great Neck, located at 8 Station Plaza South.

Subsequent to the investigation, Rashid Ali, 22, of Brooklyn, was arrested without incident early Friday evening, May 27.

Ali has been charged with:

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child,

Fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance,

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He is due to be arraigned on Saturday, May 28, at First District Court, Hempstead.

