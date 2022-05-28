ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Non-Fatal THC Overdose Cases Lead To Arrest Of 22-Year-Old At Great Neck Shop

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Itay5_0ftSHKDY00
Rashid Ali Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A pair of non-fatal THC overdoses led to the arrest of a man at a Long Island business.

According to Nassau County Police Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into two non-fatal overdoses of two juveniles ages 12 and 13 years of age led to the discovery of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) being sold at the Exotic Smoke Shop in Great Neck, located at 8 Station Plaza South.

Subsequent to the investigation, Rashid Ali, 22, of Brooklyn, was arrested without incident early Friday evening, May 27.

Ali has been charged with:

  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child,
  • Fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance,
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He is due to be arraigned on Saturday, May 28, at First District Court, Hempstead.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Voice

Correction Officers Discover Blades, Drugs Being Brought Into Yaphank Jail

An inmate being brought into a Long Island jail before going to prison was busted attempting to smuggle drugs and weapons inside, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff. On Wednesday, May 18, officials said that Holtsville resident William Santiago, age 36, was being booked into the Yaphank Correctional Facility when he was busted with drugs, razor blades, and “lighting materials” while being searched.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Drug Overdose#Brooklyn#Thc#The Exotic Smoke Shop#First District Court#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Paramus Teen Reported Missing

Police turned to the public for help after a Paramus boy's family reported him missing.Emal Sherzoy, 16, left their Knollwood Drive home off Spring Valley Road riding a blue and white bicycle, they reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.Police described him as 5-foot-10, 130 pounds, with black …
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson Detectives Nab Fleeing Teen With Gun

Paterson police detectives quickly chased down a 17-year-old East Orange resident who they said was carrying a handgun. Detectives Luis Roca, Joseph Aboyoun, Brian Culmone, John Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin were on a special detail focusing on reducing violent crime, quality of life offenses and weapons incidents when they spotted the teen at the corner of Union Avenue and Jasper Street over the Memorial Day weekend.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect Identified After Bank Robbery In Cos Cob

Police have released the identity of a Fairfield County man who allegedly robbed an area bank last month. An arrest warrant was issued by Greenwich Police on Tuesday, May 31, for Joseph C. Heffner, 42, of Greenwich, in connection with the robbery of the M&T Bank on the Post Road in Cos Cob.
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

New Haven Man Sentenced For Trafficking Fentanyl, Heroin

A Connecticut man will spend years in federal prison after being sentenced for his role in a drug-trafficking operation, authorities announced. New Haven resident Quentine Davis, age 31, was sentenced by US District Judge Janet Bond Arterton to 63 months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release after admitting to trafficking fentanyl and heroin throughout the region.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

FOUND: Paramus Teen Safe, Sound

A 16-year-old Paramus boy whose loved ones reported him missing was found early Wednesday, police said. Emal Sherzoy had been the subject of a search that began before dawn. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
283K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy