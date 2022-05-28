ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

PA Mom Charged After 9-Year-Old Daughter Shares Pot Edibles With Classmates: Report

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NeEtg_0ftSHHZN00
Marijuana. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A Pennsylvania mom was arrested after her 9-year-old daughter brought marijuana candy edibles to her Delaware County school and shared it with her classmates, all of whom were later hospitalized as a result of the incident, PennLive reports.

Cetorias Collins, 36, of Chester, was charged Thursday, May 26 with endangering the welfare of children, the corruption of minors, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct, court records show.

All 10 third-graders at Chester Community Charter School were released from the hospital in stable condition Wednesday, May 25, the outlet says.

Collins was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to court records. Her preliminary hearing is set for June 7.

Comments / 22

Tiffany Rae
4d ago

How is that the mothers fault? I have 4 kids so I know first hand how bad these kids can be. They are unbelievably sneaky. I don't use Marijuana so I would never have that issue, but I could definitely see how if this woman used it, her kid could've stolen it and did this.

Reply(8)
12
blackjesus2020
4d ago

Shame. mom got to do better but the kid knew what they were doing. no way I got regular candy at that age and I'm sharing with 9 other kids

Reply(1)
2
Daily Voice

Beloved Granddad, 54, Killed In Motorcycle Crash: PA State Police

A central Pennsylvania grandfather died in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday, June 1, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. Joseph W. Kunder, 54, was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle southbound on State Route 501/South College Road when a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Doreen A. Tice, 47, began making a westbound turn onto King Street from the northbound lane of SR501—striking Kunder around 6:46 a.m., police say.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Suspect Sought In Berks County Armed Robbery

Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery. With a stainless steel revolver in his hand, the man walked into a Turkey Hill store on New Holland Road in Brecknock Township on Wednesday, May 18, local police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Paramus Teen Reported Missing

Police turned to the public for help after a Paramus boy's family reported him missing.Emal Sherzoy, 16, left their Knollwood Drive home off Spring Valley Road riding a blue and white bicycle, they reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.Police described him as 5-foot-10, 130 pounds, with black …
PARAMUS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana
Daily Voice

FOUND: Paramus Teen Safe, Sound

A 16-year-old Paramus boy whose loved ones reported him missing was found early Wednesday, police said. Emal Sherzoy had been the subject of a search that began before dawn. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
PARAMUS, NJ
