WATCH: Oklahoma State web gem leads to all-time one-liner from announcer

Oklahoma State seems to have everything going its way in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament on Saturday. In the third inning, the Cowboys made another big play to keep Texas off the bases — and the announcer turned in an all-time one-liner to describe it.

Nolan McLean made a great diving stop and first baseman David Mendham stretched to get the out in the top half of the third inning. It had base hit written all over it off the bat, but it turned into the third out of the inning.

Then, announcer Joey Zanaboni summed it up perfectly.

“Doing glove work like an underutilized Men’s Wearhouse employee,” he said as ESPN+ cut to commercial.

Zanaboni is calling the Big 12 Baseball Tournament for ESPN, but he went viral earlier this year as the play-by-play announcer for the Fredericksburg Nationals — Class A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. He’s known for his one-liners and emphatic home run calls, and he continued to have some fun during Saturday’s game.

Oklahoma State, the tournament’s No. 4 seed, had a commanding 6-0 lead over No. 5 seed Texas in the tournament through four innings of play. The Cowboys knocked off No. 1 seed TCU 9-4 on Friday to advance to Saturday.

In fact, both of the tournament’s top two seeds are out after No. 7 seed Kansas State defeated No. 2 seed Texas Tech on Friday. The Wildcats have a matchup with No. 3 seed Oklahoma once the Texas vs. Oklahoma State game ends.

For the first time, the Big 12 Baseball Tournament is being held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Traditionally, Oklahoma City has been the host city but the conference made a change this season. Only eight teams will be making the trip, as last-place Kansas will not be participating. Iowa State does not have a baseball program either.