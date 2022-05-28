ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: Clemson AD facing different situation with baseball than basketball

By Matt Connolly about 5 hours
 4 days ago
Clemson AD Graham Neff has a decision to make about baseball coach Monte Lee. (Clemson Athletics)

Graham Neff could have a decision to make soon as Clemson baseball is in serious danger of missing the NCAA tournament once again.

