ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies select righty Chad Smith

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNSNe_0ftSGxjo00
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockies have selected the contract of right-hander Chad Smith, The Denver Gazette’s Danielle Allentuck reports. In corresponding moves, left-hander Helcris Olivarez was moved to the 60-day injured list due to a shoulder strain, while righty Ashton Goudeau was optioned to Triple-A. Goudeau’s transaction is just an on-paper move, however, as Allentuck notes that Goudeau will act as the 27th man for the Rockies’ doubleheader with the Nationals on Saturday.

Not to be confused with the Chad Smith who used to pitch with the Tigers and Athletics, this Smith was an 11th-round pick for the Marlins in the 2016 draft, and was acquired by the Rockies in exchange for Jesus Tinoco back in August 2020. Just a few days shy of his 27th birthday, Smith is now set to make his major league debut.

Over two seasons with Triple-A Albuquerque, Smith has an impressive 2.58 ERA and 28.9% strikeout rate over 52 1/3 relief innings in 2021-22. After battling control problems for much of his pro career, Smith has shown very good improvement this season with only a 6.9% walk rate over his 19 frames of work. If Smith has been able to harness his command, he could be a very intriguing reliever to watch, given his velocity, ability to miss bats, and his ability to induce grounders (averaging over a 60% groundball rate during his minor league career).

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros OF Kyle Tucker doesn't want to 'prolong' extension deal

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has quickly rebounded after a rocky couple weeks to begin the year, hitting .310/.402/.530 over the past month after getting out to a brutal .087/.192/.217 start through his first 13 games. That production only serves as a reminder that the 25-year-old is viewed as a building block in Houston. That fact is also backed up by the team’s apparent efforts to sign Tucker to a long-term extension. Mark Feinsand and Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported recently that the ’Stros approached Tucker’s camp about an extension this year but talks proved unsuccessful and are not active at this time (Twitter link).
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels select Juan Lagares, designate Mike Mayers

The Angels announced that they have selected the contract of outfielder Juan Lagares. In a corresponding move, right-hander Mike Mayers has been designated for assignment. After spending his entire big league career with the Mets, Lagaras joined a new organization for the first time last year, signing a minor league deal with the Angels. He ended up getting into 112 games for the Halos last year, hitting .236/.266/.372 for a 71 wRC+. Generally regarded as a glove-first player, that production was just a bit below his career batting line of .252/.293/.363, 80 wRC+. The 33-year-old signed another minors deal with the Angels just over two weeks ago and has played seven games for Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, hitting .308/.379/.462 in that time.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets' Jacob deGrom could progress to bullpen sessions by this weekend

The Mets have been without Jacob deGrom all season, although the club has maintained he’s progressing well in his recovery from a Spring Training stress reaction in his scapula. deGrom has been throwing off flat ground for a couple weeks, and Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News tweeted yesterday that he’s lengthened out to throwing from 95-100 feet.
MLB
The Spun

Video: Longest Home Run Of MLB Season Hit On Monday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez basically just hit a ball out of the atmosphere. Facing a 2-2 count with two outs in the top of the second, Sanchez blasted an inside pitch to the upper decks in out in right field. The home run measures in at 496 feet. That's...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Jeter reveals toughest pitcher he ever faced

Derek Jeter didn’t struggle against too many pitcher during his Hall of Fame career, but one pitcher seemed to have his number over everyone else. Jeter hosted a Q&A on his Instagram story Tuesday, and was asked to name the toughest pitcher he’s ever had to hit against.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Unbelievable MLB Home Run Robbery Going Viral

Eli White made an early submission for Catch of the Year on Monday night. Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi appeared to hit a three-run homer during the top of the first inning at Choctaw Stadium. White, however, had other plans. The Texas Rangers center fielder leaped well above...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a big problem brewing at catcher

The bottom of the New York Yankees‘ batting order has been abysmal to start the 2022 season. One major variable that has impacted that group is the catcher position, housed by Kyle Higashioka and Jose Treviño. When the Yankees originally traded with the Minnesota Twins, acquiring Isiah Kiner-Falefa,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Smith
MLB Trade Rumors

Rockies place four-time All-Star Kris Bryant on injured list with lower-back strain

The Rockies announced Wednesday that left fielder Kris Bryant has once again been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a lower back strain. The IL placement is retroactive to May 23. Bryant missed nearly a month after being placed on the IL with this same injury in late April. He’d only been active for two games before being scratched from Monday’s contest and will now be out until at least June 2. Right-hander Ryan Feltner is up from Triple-A Albuquerque to take Bryant’s spot on the active roster.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To 'Worst Strike Call Of The Season'

Earlier this afternoon, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt made arguably the worst call of the 2022 season. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Wendelstedt called Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase out on strikes. Minnesota Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer delivered a 3-2 pitch that crossed the plate below Haase's knees.
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels designate IF Jose Rojas for assignment

The Angels announced a series of roster moves Monday, reinstating catcher Max Stassi and right-hander Archie Bradley from the injured list. In order to open roster space for the returning veterans, the Halos optioned catcher Chad Wallach and lefty Jose Suarez to Triple-A Salt Lake. Infielder Jose Rojas, meanwhile, was designated for assignment. A 40-man move was necessary due to the fact that Stassi had been on the Covid-19-related injured list and was thus not counting against the 40-man roster.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Athletics#Minor League#The Denver Gazette#Tigers#Marlins#Triple A Albuquerque#Era
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners activate Kyle Lewis, release Steven Souza

The Mariners have reinstated Kyle Lewis from the injured list. He’s in the starting lineup this evening as the designated hitter, batting seventh against A’s starter James Kaprielian. Seattle also announced they’ve released veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. and outrighted right-hander Adrian Sampson to Triple-A Tacoma. It’ll...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs to promote top OF prospect Nelson Velazquez

The Chicago Cubs are set to call up outfield prospect Nelson Velazquez prior to Monday's doubleheader with the Brewers, as Velazquez revealed his first MLB promotion on his Instagram page (h/t Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago). A fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Velazquez is ranked 15th on Baseball...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels release veteran catcher Austin Romine

The Angels have released catcher Austin Romine, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. Sam Blum of the Athletic tweets that the veteran backstop triggered an opt-out clause in his minor league deal. That left the Angels to decide whether to select him onto the 40-man roster or grant him his release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox SS Tim Anderson leaves game with groin injury

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson suffered a strained right groin during the fifth inning of Sunday’s game with the Cubs. While fielding a grounder and throwing out P.J. Higgins at first base, Anderson fell to the ground after making the play and was clearly favoring his right leg. Anderson had to be helped off the field after being examined by team trainers, and he was replaced at shortstop by Danny Mendick.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets promote outfielder Nick Plummer, option Yoan Lopez

The Mets are calling up outfielder Nick Plummer from Triple-A Syracuse Saturday, creating space on the active roster by optioning Yoan Lopez, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. Lopez was only just coming back from suspension. Despite spending a fair amount of time in the news this season, Lopez has been a surprisingly small-time contributor on the diamond, with just two appearances spanning three innings on the season.
MLB
The Spun

Pirates Make Cole Tucker Decision: MLB World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Pirates have designated a very prominent young player for assignment. The Pirates acquired infielder Yu Chang from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash and had to make room for him. Cole Tucker, who's dating Vanessa Hudgens, was the odd-man-out. Pirates fans aren't too surprised that Tucker was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees place Josh Donaldson on COVID list

The Yankees announced Monday that third baseman Josh Donaldson has been placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. Miguel Andujar has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a substitute player in his place. Donaldson hasn’t yet tested positive but reported symptoms to the team. He, Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka (all on the COVID list) are “more than just not feeling well,” says manager Aaron Boone. “They feel sick. … They’re not available to play.”
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy