'24 Eli DeLaurier says West Virginia, Mississippi State have taken an early interest

By Jamie Shaw about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
2024 Eli DeLaurier of Albemarle (VA) Miller School (photo cred- Jamie Shaw)

The DeLaurier name is well known in high major basketball circles. Javin DeLaurier was a top-50 recruit in the 2016 class who played at Duke. Ethan DeLaurier signed with Navy out of the 2021 class. The younger brother Eli Delaurier is on the same path out of the 2024 class,

“I run the court really well,” Delaurier told On3. “I can handle the ball really well for a big man, and I can shoot it. My post-game is dependable.”

Playing with Team Loaded VA 16u and at Albemarle (VA) Miller School, the high major coaches have taken notice. On3 caught up with Eli DeLaurier at the Southern Jam Fest to discuss which schools were showing the most early interest.

“Right now, I have offers from West Virginia, Old Dominion, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Radford, and a couple of others,” Delaurier said.

Delaurier talks recruitment

West Virginia: “They are showing me a lot of interest, saying a lot of good things. Me and one of my teammates, Austin Ball, are both being recruited there. So we watched a lot of their games together. They are tough; I think I could fit in well there.”

Mississippi State: “They are showing a lot of interest in me. They don’t have a lot of traditional players; they stretch the floor and move the ball, which is something I love to do.”

Texas A&M: “It has been a while since we have been in contact. It has been a little radio silent here recently. But I understand as I am young.”

DeLaurier’s take

“I kind of come from a basketball family,” Delaurier said. “My mom (C’ta Mitchelson) played basketball at Rutgers, and my aunt (Deanna Mitchelson) played at Virginia. My brother, Javin, played at Duke and is playing professionally now. And my other brother, Ethan, will play at Navy.

“I want to go somewhere they understand the type of player I am,” Delaurier said. “I want to feel the love, but I also want them to get me better and hold me accountable.”

On3’s take

Eli Delaurier has good length with a very projectable frame. He is a sneaky athlete and can knock down a spot three, either in pick and pop situations or as a trail big. He plays with an excellent motor, almost like a bull in a china shop. You want to get a little more fluid in his movements, and the wonder is how he will move laterally. Delaurier is a good area rebounder and not afraid to stick his nose in there and battle around the basket. He comes from a basketball family with a high major mom and two D-I brothers. All reports are how hard of a worker he is.

On3.com

On3.com

