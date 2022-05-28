ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Back and forth between Gov. Kevin Stitt and legislature begins over budget, inflation relief

By Austin Breasette/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – After fiery remarks from Gov. Kevin Stitt on this year’s budget, lawmakers in his own party fired back Friday.

Oklahoma lawmakers use last day of session to override Gov. Stitt’s vetoes

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, had some harsh words Friday after the governor mentioned his plans to send lawmakers back to the capitol in June to find relief to fight inflation.

Stitt basically said the legislature didn’t do enough when it came to inflation relief, hence the call for a special session on June 13. Stitt also made accusations of the legislature pandering to special interest groups and lobbyists. McCall called it disingenuous and said it undermined the hard work of the legislature.

“We are completely appalled and disappointed that the governor would conduct himself the way that he did yesterday as well beneath the office that he holds,” McCall said in a Friday news conference.

Gov. Stitt demands tax relief, calls special session

House Speaker McCall’s comments come one day after Stitt voiced his displeasure with several parts of the budget that passed both chambers on May 20. He said he and Oklahomans were left in the dark on it.

“Parts like special carve-outs, that are the results of backroom deals between lobbyists and legislature, are not in our state’s best interest,” Stitt said in a Thursday afternoon news conference. “It’s long overdue, but we need to have a real conversation as leaders in this state and as an Oklahomans of how this budget process happens.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=190LLK_0ftSGMWH00
Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall speaks about the FY 2023 State Budget.

The beef comes amid the governor’s calls for inflation relief. Stitt said he wants to eliminate the sales tax on groceries and reduce the personal income taxes. He also chastised two bills that would provide inflation relief checks to Oklahomans.

“Seventy-five dollar inflation checks that won’t be sent out until December. And by the way, it’s federally taxed,” he said. “That’s not real relief; it’s a slap in the face to hardworking Oklahomans.”

Mega bill giving tax incentives to big business headed to Oklahoma Governor’s desk

McCall though, saying everything Stitt has brought up has already been run through the house. Despite bipartisan legislation to end the grocery tax, it was left off the final budget proposal. McCall added that with $700 million in tax rebates set to lure electric car maker Panasonic to Oklahoma, one of Stitt’s biggest priorities this legislative session, it limits them elsewhere. McCall, also said if they’re coming back for a special session in June, he wants all options on the table for inflation relief.

“We want to help Oklahomans but to limit it to just two issues through the governor’s call for special session, that’s not that’s not being sincere,” McCall said.

The legislature overrode several other vetoes from Stitt Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 3

Related
KTEN.com

Oklahoma lawmakers override veto of Tribal cooperation bill

(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Legislature has voted to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of House Bill 3501. The new law aims to increase coordination between tribal judicial systems and state agencies by sharing the number of speeding tickets and DUI's drivers have with the Department of Public Safety. Choctaw...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

New law bases Oklahoma’s Promise income limits on family size

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students’ eligibility for Oklahoma’s Promise has always been based on household income, but a newly-signed law now takes the family’s size into consideration as well when dolling out scholarship money. Senate Bill 1673, which was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma Legislature overrides some vetoes, plans return

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature spent the final day of the regular session on Friday overriding several of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes, but opted not to override his veto of several key budget provisions. Instead, lawmakers plan to return in a special session next month to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

Nofire’s McGirt statements called ‘clearly treasonous’

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Candessa Tehee on May 26 admonished fellow councilor Wes Nofire for making a statement she described as “clearly treasonous, clearly traitorous” to the tribe. The remark, Tehee said during the council’s monthly Rules Committee meeting, was related to the U.S. Supreme...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Charles Mccall
blackchronicle.com

Audit Questions Slowness of Oklahoma Support For Abortion Alternatives

As Oklahoma’s Republican lawmakers move the nation’s strictest anti-abortion legal guidelines, an inner audit by the Oklahoma State Division of Well being exhibits the company has critical issues in regards to the efficiency of a vendor chosen to supply reimbursements for care to pregnant ladies at disaster facilities that counsel in opposition to abortions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#Inflation And Economy#Budget Process#Politics State#Politics Governor#House#Oklahomans
KFOR

Details released after Oklahoma City homeless survey

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say more than 1,300 people were experiencing homelessness when Oklahoma City conducted the annual Point in Time Count. The community conducted the count of the homeless population on March 3. In all, 1,339 people were counted, which is down from 1,573 in 2020. Due...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
poncacitynow.com

New Oklahoma Law Allows Lottery Dollars to be Matched by Schools for Teacher Raises

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Thursday allowing excess Oklahoma lottery dollars to go towards increasing teacher salaries. Since 2005, the Oklahoma Lottery Commission Executive Director, Jay Finks, said its contributed to education. “We’ve contributed over $1.1 billion since then but it’s...
KOCO

Oklahoma Historical Society receives $46 million bond to repair, maintain infrastructure

OKLAHOMA CITY — A total of $46 million is now going towards repairing and maintaining historic infrastructure for The Oklahoma Historical Society. After last week Gov. Kevin Stitt passed House Bill 4099. The bill will issue a bond worth $46 million to address critical deferred maintenance needs for 24 OHS museums and historic sites across the state. OHS museums and historic sites are destinations for tourists and provide educational opportunities for young and old while preserving Oklahoma’s rich history for future generations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Eater

Two Groups in Oklahoma Are Developing a Blueprint for Successful Queer-Owned Restaurants

A decade ago, Oklahoma City’s queer scene consisted of a few gay bars and longstanding gay institution Hotel Habana (since renamed the District) squeezed into the 39th Street Entertainment District. Then 84 Hospitality and Humankind Hospitality, two of Oklahoma City’s most prolific restaurant groups that just so happen to be queer-owned, went on expansive tears across OKC. While the city’s LGBTQ community hasn’t yet achieved the national recognition of loud-and-proud hubs like the Mission in San Francisco or Chicago’s Northalsted, these two groups have quickly grown into local powerhouses — and their rise could offer a blueprint for building queer restaurant communities elsewhere.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy