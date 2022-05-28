ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Study warns nearly half of fossil fuel sites need to be shut down to avoid climate disaster

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmNWg_0ftSFsHy00

A large flame and dark smoke rising from a flare stack at Grangemouth oil refinery. georgeclerk/iStock

A new study published on May 17 has revealed that nearly half of all existing fossil fuel production sites need to be closed down if global warming is to stay below the 1.5C threshold, the internationally agreed-upon target for avoiding a climate disaster. The research indicates that just halting the construction of new fossil fuel infrastructure is simply not enough.

A rapidly dwindling carbon budget

“Our findings show that halting new extraction projects is a necessary step, but still not enough to stay within our rapidly dwindling carbon budget,” Greg Muttitt of the International Institute for Sustainable Development, a co-author of the new study, said in a press release. “Some existing fossil fuel licenses and production will need to be revoked and phased out early.”

“Governments need to start tackling head-on how to do this in a fair and equitable way, which will require overcoming opposition from fossil fuel interests,” Muttitt added.

The study is based on a commercial model of the world’s 25,000 oil and gas fields. It highlights that 40 percent of fossil fuel reserves at currently operational development sites across the world must be left in the ground to avoid a climate catastrophe.

However, the research fails to pinpoint which existing development sites should be closed, stating simply that “it requires considerations of equity and of the best mechanisms to manage a just transition away from fossil fuel jobs and revenues within and between countries.”

The Russo-Ukrainian war is making matters worse

The research comes as the war in Ukraine is pushing nations to produce more fossil fuels. This says Kelly Trout, Oil Change International’s research co-director and leader of the study, is a very dangerous development.

“Our study reinforces that building new fossil fuel infrastructure is not a viable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. The world has already tapped too much oil, gas, and coal. Developing more would either cause more dangerous levels of warming, if fully extracted, or create a larger scale of stranded assets," explained Trout in the statement.

However, the study did not take into account how much CO2 could be removed from the atmosphere by future advancements in technologies such as carbon capture and storage. This could serve as a key avenue for reducing emissions, but Muttit told The Guardian that these developments remain as of yet untested.

“These technologies are unproven at scale,” said Muttitt. “There’s a lot of talk about them, but we believe it would be a mistake to predicate achieving climate goals on these being delivered at a very large scale. We just don’t know whether it will be possible in terms of financing or governance.”

In the meantime, people around the world continue to suffer due to emissions. In February of 2021, a study found that 8.7 million people globally died in 2018 as a result of breathing polluted air that contains particles from fossil fuels.

The study was published in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

Abstract:

The Paris climate goals and the Glasgow Climate Pact require anthropogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to decline to net-zero by mid-century. This will require overcoming carbon lock-in throughout the energy system. Previous studies have focused on 'committed emissions' from capital investments in energy-consuming infrastructure, or potential (committed and uncommitted) emissions from fossil fuel reserves. Here we make the first bottom-up assessment of committed CO2 emissions from fossil fuel-producing infrastructure, defined as existing and under-construction oil and gas fields and coal mines. We use a commercial model of the world's 25 000 oil and gas fields and build a new dataset on coal mines in the nine largest coal-producing countries. Our central estimate of committed emissions is 936 Gt CO2, comprising 47% from coal, 35% from oil, and 18% from gas. We find that staying within a 1.5 °C carbon budget (50% probability) implies leaving almost 40% of 'developed reserves' of fossil fuels unextracted. The finding that developed reserves substantially exceeds the 1.5 °C carbon budget is robust to a Monte Carlo analysis of reserves data limitations, carbon budget uncertainties, and oil prices. This study contributes to growing scholarship on the relevance of fossil fuel supply to climate mitigation. Going beyond recent warnings by the International Energy Agency, our results suggest that staying below 1.5 °C may require governments and companies not only to cease licensing and development of new fields and mines but also to prematurely decommission a significant portion of those already developed.

Comments / 548

The John Galt
4d ago

Studies show climate alarmist scientists are primarily motivated by the liberal funding they get to perpetuate this hoax.

Reply(119)
507
no nicknames
4d ago

Everything built, grown and used relies on fossil fuels. They want us to live in the dark ages, because of some perceived disaster based on models that way over estimate the impact of CO2.

Reply(14)
201
Kurt Thorstad
4d ago

We are already paying 6 bucks a gallon for fuel and they have no answer. Everything we buy cost more now also because of transportation cost, yet again they have no answer. If you vote for a single person backing this, your a fool. WE, are allowing this to happen.

Reply(6)
187
Related
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force tests its hypersonic missile and it's five times greater than the speed of sound

The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed the test of its AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon or ARRW on May 14, the military outfit said in a press release. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare. Capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times that of sound, these missiles can cause much havoc. Last July, Russia claimed that it had successfully tested its hypersonic missile, Tsirkon, in a matter of just two years after it was announced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Mic

Biden just canceled plans to open up massive new oil drilling operations

In Alaska, there is a 180-mile stretch of watershed known as the Cook Inlet. For nearly five years, about 1 million acres of land off the shore of this area, which stretches from the Gulf of Alaska to Anchorage and is home to several endangered species, were up for auction — available for gas companies to bid on and use to drill for oil. That is no longer the case. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that it will not go forward with any sales in the region.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossil Fuel#Co2 Emissions#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Climate#Grangemouth
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

Carbon-Neutral Gas Is Coming That Cleans Our Air

EVs are pretty widely accepted as the newer, greener path of the automobile. Sometimes, they're pitched as a solution to climate change that we can all buy at a dealership. But some haven't given up on conventional motors yet. Porsche is perhaps the best example. The brand has been exploring synthetic, carbon-neutral fuels for a while now, and being able to run our Porsche 911 on green fuel sounds like a win-win to us.
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Russian cruise missile that hit Ukrainian chemical plant was just yards away from striking fertiliser plant which would have 'engulfed Odessa completely in toxic cloud'

A Russian cruise missile narrowly avoided causing an environmental disaster when it crashed into a Ukrainian chemical plant in the southern port city of Odessa. The 2,200mph Kalibr rocket struck the ammonia plant in a false flag operation at around 5pm on Friday, May 20, missing its storage tanks by just 100 yards.
MILITARY
Fox News

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Russia's raking in billions in oil revenue, but running out of buyers. Here are the ways the country could deal with its unwanted oil — and what it means for the energy market

Russian oil producers are having to rely on a diminishing list of buyers to sell their output. Lockdowns in China have depressed crude demand, while the EU is trying to ban imports of Russian oil. An industry expert laid out three possible options Russia has to deal with the situation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Why can't the US stop soaring oil and gas prices?

Texas oilman Jason Herrick is scrambling to pump more oil, chasing the promise of profit as oil prices soar. But despite his best efforts, he suspects output from his family-owned company will fall this year, for the third year in a row. It's been years since his Pantera Energy has...
TRAFFIC
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Specific Temperature in the Summer to Save Money

Several US states broke long-standing temperature records last summer, and this year is likely to be just as hot. As temperatures rise (and you look for ways to beat the heat), our air conditioning may begin to work overtime, which often leaves our cool bills staggeringly high. In fact, the US Energy Information Administration says that AC accounts for 12% of all home energy costs -- or about $265 on average.
ELECTRONICS
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
88K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy