WARSAW – During the month of June, CASA of Kosciusko County is setting out to raise a total of $30,000 in 30 days in celebration and recognition of their 30th anniversary. With the generosity of a grant from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation and other donors, up to $12,500 of donations made to CASA of Kosciusko County in June will be matched.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO