GoFundMe organized for 17-year-old Bethlehem Christian Academy student Michael “Casey” Powell who was killed in a car accident on May 26. The GoFundMe organizer says: “With a heavy heart and profound sadness, we announce the passing of Michael Powell. Michael was tragically killed in an accident on May 26th, 2022. This is a devastating loss for all the family and friends who loved him. No parent should ever have to go through the heartbreak of losing a child. Michael was a great kid and had his whole world ahead of him.”

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO