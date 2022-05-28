State Police patrol car struck while assisting drunk driving stop on Southfield Freeway (PICTURE)

(WWJ) A Michigan State Police trooper had a close call while assisting another unit on a drunk driving stop on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

State Police said a patrol car from the Metro South division was sideswiped by a blue GMC Envoy while stopped near I-96 just before midnight Friday. The driver of the Envoy kept driving despite the troopers' attempt to stop them, according to State Police.

The Envoy exited onto McNichols where troopers “boxed it in” and stopped it, State Police said.

The driver, a 39-year-old Detroit man, was taken into custody at the Detroit Detention Center for impaired driving.

State Police told WWJ the patrol car sustained only “minor damage” and no injuries were reported.