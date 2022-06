June 1, 2022 (El Cajon) - As the state and region move closer to critical burning conditions, CAL FIRE San Diego is suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of San Diego and Imperial Counties. This suspension takes effect June 1st, 2022 and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

