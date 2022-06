– Judith A. (LaBrie) Fagan, 79, passed away May 27, 2022, at home with her loving, cherished, and devoted family by her side. She leaves her husband of 42 years, John Fagan, her children Beth Zastawny, Todd Zastawny and his wife Deborah and Joseph Fagan and his wife Adrianne, her sister Sandra Cadrin, grandchildren Trevor, Jacob, Kathryn and Jonathan, her daughter-in-law Lynne Zastawny and her nieces Susan Kelly and Kathleen Gauthier. She was predeceased by her son Thomas Zastawny and her first husband Mitchell Zastawny.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO