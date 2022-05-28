ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Cooley Law School enrollment down to about 500 students

By Mikayla Temple
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E2f1v_0ftSCsT100

Cooley Law School was once one of the largest law schools in the country. Now its enrollment is down significantly.

“Cooley is celebrating its 50th year this year," said President James McGrath. "It's been around for a long time. It's a school that has met students where they are.”

McGrath said the goal of the school has always been to provide access to law school education to everyone.

“We have a lot of second career people, single moms and dads, people who are geographically back to where they're living and want to go to law school, but really need flexible scheduling,” McGrath said.

They're still doing that, just with fewer campuses.

“We had previously, before I arrived, five campuses," McGrath said. "When I arrived, we had four.”

And fewer students.

“We're currently under 500 students, and we want to be closer to 800 students in the future,” McGrath said.

The law school is now down to two campuses, one near Tampa in Florida and one in downtown Lansing. The 500 students are split between the two.

Cooley saw its peak enrollment in 2010 with over 3,900 students.

“There were a lot of people who wanted to go to law school in those areas that could not move to another place for law school, and good jobs that families, they took care of one reason or another." McGrath said. "They wanted to go to school, where they were.”

Since then, it's been a steady decline.

Cooley was always one of the least selective law schools in the country and after enrollments across the country fell in the wake of the 2008 recession, it found itself competing for students that other law schools might not have considered in the past.

A partnership with Western Michigan University didn't work out.

And Cooley's numbers dropped precipitously during the COVID-19 pandemic, though McGrath said they aren't sure if that was because of the pandemic.

“We were competing for students with a lot of other schools," McGrath said. "So we didn't see a jump in numbers. Other things with COVID, people didn't put off coming to law school. It's hard to quantify the effects of COVID, because it affected different schools differently.”

McGrath said low enrollment has its perks.

“We have kind of a model that we want to, you know, to have appropriate staffing and faculty levels," McGrath said. "Right now we have a really good faculty to student ratio, but it doesn't have to be that good.”

But it can't stay this low forever.

“We'd like to get some more students in but we're also very pragmatic as well," McGrath said. "We're looking to see if there are schools that are smaller than us. So we're looking to see if there are ways that we can operate more efficiently with fewer students.”

McGrath said they're already seeing deposits for the fall and is hopeful enrollment numbers will even out in the next few years.

Comments / 1

Related
bridgemi.com

After another school shooting, Michigan students, teachers worry about safety

Junior Lydia Fraser spends her days at Westwood High School keeping a suspicious eye on students with backpacks in the hallways. Junior Nick Chenault and his friends at East Lansing High School have escape routes from each room in the school. And Dean Compton, an eighth grade teacher in Grand Rapids, is running out of things to say to his students after yet another mass school shooting.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Education
State
Florida State
wsgw.com

2022 MSU Weed Tour is June 29

Come join us to view the latest in corn and soybean weed control research. We are excited to invite you to the 2022 Michigan State University Weed Tour at the MSU Plant Pathology Farm (3735 College Road, Lansing, MI 48910) on the MSU Campus on Wednesday, June 29. The tour will provide ample opportunity for participants to look at corn and soybean research plots and participate in some short field presentations. Registration/check-in will begin with coffee and donuts from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The field tour will kick off at 9:30 a.m. and the morning tour concludes with lunch.
LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Worst in America to Raise a Family

Let me just say that I grew up in Michigan, and I think Michigan is a great place to raise a family. Both my parents are from the Great Lakes State, too, with my dad being from Detroit and my mom from Lansing. That said, a new study ranks one Michigan city the absolute worst to raise a family in the U.S.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#Law Schools#College#Cooley Law School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
themanchestermirror.com

Public notice: Manchester Community Schools

Please take note that there will be a meeting of the Board of Education of Manchester Community Schools, Manchester, MI. Jr/Sr High School-Auditorium 20500 Dutch Drive. Manchester, MI 48158. Hour of Meeting:. 6:00PM. Telephone number of the principal office of the Board of Education:. 734-428-9711. Board minutes are located at...
WILX-TV

Gas prices could impact Michigan transportation services

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pain at the pump as Mid-Michigan saw record gas prices Wednesday. The higher costs are hitting drivers hard in the wallet, and it’s also causing problems for businesses and charities who need to be on the road. With rising gas prices, some people said they...
LANSING, MI
wlen.com

Tecumseh High School Principal Placed on Leave

Tecumseh, MI – Tecumseh High School’s Principal Dennis Niles has been placed on paid, non-disciplinary leave, following an allegation made against him. A statement issued by TPS, on Friday, May 27th, Superintendent Rick Hilderley was made aware of an allegation against Principal Niles. Per TPS policy, Hilderley took swift action in placing Mr. Niles immediately on non-disciplinary leave.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy