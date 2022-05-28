POCCA awards grant to Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi, Inc.
By Paul Gonzales
4 days ago
The Port of Corpus Christi is giving the gift of homes by awarding a $5,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi, Inc. (HFHCC) for its construction program activities. HFHCC said it was grateful for...
Goliad County volunteer fire departments are experiencing a shortage in firefighters at the worst time. With the current drought conditions creating a higher risk for grass fires and increasing the number of calls, volunteer fire departments are finding themselves stretched thin in available firefighters. “We have so far responded to...
Aztec Ford of Goliad has received the 2020 Stand Up for Public Schools Award from Goliad ISD. The award, which is part of the Texas Association of School Boards’ Business Recognition Program, is given to local businesses for their support of public schools in their community. “We’re here to...
Juanita Salinas Alvarado, 86 years old, of Beeville, TX, passed away on May 28, 2022, after a long illness. Juanita was born on August 29, 1935, to Lorenzo and Victoria Salinas in Beeville, TX. She worked at Bee Cleaners for 17 years. In 1953, Juanita married Alcario G. Alvarado (deceased April 29, 2002). Juanita and Alcario were married for 49 years. They went on to have 12 children, Alcario S. Alvarado Jr. (Mayo), Margarita Yogi, Robert Alvarado (deceased), Frank Alvarado, Alicia Rincon (Randy), Rey Alvarado (Carmen), Ernesto Alvarado, Jesusita Alvarado (deceased), Gabrielita “Gebby” Alvarado Diaz, Sylvia Herrera (deceased), Ruben Alvarado (Tracy), and Cecilia Alvarado (Marc). Juanita and Alcario have 27 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren for a total of 76 children; extending the family to 5 generations. Juanita was one of eight siblings. Isidro Salinas (deceased), Eva Salazar, Enrique Salinas, Avelicia Longoria, Lorenzo Salinas Jr., Yolanda Garcia, Sally Gonzales, and Lupita Garcia (deceased).
Dobie Dichos Inc. recently received an honor from Sen. Judith Zaffirini, spotlighting the organization’s dedication on continuing the storytelling legacy of Live Oak County. Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff presented the proclamation to Dobie Dichos Inc. on Friday, April 29 for “carrying on a proud tradition in literature, folklore, and storytelling” by honoring Live Oak County’s most famous son, J. Frank Dobie.
From Beeville, Austin and then to Dallas, a Beeville native has found her way back home as a chiropractor. Dr. Estella Barber studied for eight years to get to where she is today. Initially studying at the University of Texas at Austin, Barber had planned on going into physical therapy. However, after seeing an ad for Parker University in Dallas regarding chiropractic care, Barber knew this was what she wanted to do.
After taking the position as chief technical officer for Voestalpine, Dr. Michael Spitz brought his family – all Austrian natives – to join him in South Texas. In 2021, his 8-year-old daughter Lina attended her first Buc Days rodeo in Corpus Christi where she grew fascinated with the mutton bustin’ competition, where young children grab on to a sheep and hold on as the thing goes wild.
The Beeville Vineyard’s Facebook account has been hacked by an unknown person, according to Kiki Gonzales, the director for the Beeville Vineyard. The most recent post on the account is a shared post from Beeville Mainstreet discussing the Chalking for Mental Health event. According to Gonzales, the account has had its credentials changed. Gonzales is unable to access the account or change any passwords at this point.
Goliad’s Kyla Hill had a simple answer when asked what she could do for an encore next year at the state track and field meet. “I can get all golds, I guess,” Hill said after winning three gold medals and a bronze at the UIL State Track and Field Championships on May 12 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Anthony Meacham felt like he had four or five good jumps in him on May 13 as he warmed up for the Class 2A boys pole vault competition at the UIL State Track and Field Championships. The Woodsboro senior needed only three to defend his title and end his record-breaking...
There was no doubt immediately after the Class 2A state track and field meet that the Refugio Bobcats had won their first team title in 21 years. “After the mile relay, we knew we had won it,” senior Jordan Kelley said. “But we still wanted to hear our name called.”
Refugio baseball coach Jarod Kay liked his Bobcats’ chances in a pitchers’ duel on May 20. Two of the state’s top Class 2A pitchers went head-to-head in Refugio’s and Johnson City’s one-game regional quarterfinal playoff at Smokey Joe Williams Field in Seguin. A week after...
