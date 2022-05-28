POCCA awards grant to Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi, Inc.

From Beeville, Austin and then to Dallas, a Beeville native has found her way back home as a chiropractor. Dr. Estella Barber studied for eight years to get to where she is today. Initially studying at the University of Texas at Austin, Barber had planned on going into physical therapy. However, after seeing an ad for Parker University in Dallas regarding chiropractic care, Barber knew this was what she wanted to do.

